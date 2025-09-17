School Estate And Workplace Risk: Is Radon On Your Radar?

Every workplace must consider radon gas as a potential risk to its employees and others. It needs to be given the same focus as asbestos and other dangerous occurrences.

There has been recent national publicity over the ongoing issues of radon gas at Dartmoor Prison in Devon. There have also been instances like the issues at Kingswood School Trustees Limited, of Lansdown, Bath, Somerset in 2023, where there was a criminal prosecution brought by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for radon gas breaches.

What is radon?

Radon gas is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It's a colourless, odourless gas that occurs in rocks and soils, some building materials, and water. The ground is the most important source as radon can seep out and build up in houses and indoor workplaces like schools.

Is radon a health and safety risk?

In England and Wales, HSE is responsible for enforcing safety standards to protect against health risks associated with radon exposure. The legal limits for radiation exposure in the workplace are defined in The Ionising Radiations Regulations 2017 (IRR17). It can cause cancers to develop in persons affected by it, particularly in the lungs. However, it can take years, if not decades, to appear.

Guidelines for educational institutions

While cases of HSE prosecutions related to radon gas in educational establishments are not widely documented, the HSE does provide guidelines and regulations that schools and other educational institutions must follow.

These include conducting radon assessments in geographic areas known to have high radon levels and taking necessary actions to reduce radon concentrations if they exceed the action level.

Failure to comply

The HSE's approach focuses on compliance assistance, and guidance to help schools manage radon risks effectively, rather than pursuing prosecutions. However, failure to comply with health and safety regulations can lead to enforcement actions. Fines and costs can run into tens and hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Here are the key points that educational establishments should consider:

Radon assessments: Schools located in areas identified as radon affected should conduct radon assessments to determine the levels of radon gas within their buildings. England and Wales has a radon map which helps to identify these areas.

Schools located in areas identified as radon affected should conduct radon assessments to determine the levels of radon gas within their buildings. England and Wales has a radon map which helps to identify these areas. Action level: The action level for radon in workplaces, including schools, is set at 300 becquerels per cubic metre (Bq m-3). If radon levels exceed this, steps must be taken to reduce the concentrations.

The action level for radon in workplaces, including schools, is set at 300 becquerels per cubic metre (Bq m-3). If radon levels exceed this, steps must be taken to reduce the concentrations. Radon reduction measures: If radon levels are above the action level, schools are required to implement measures to reduce radon levels. This could include improving ventilation, sealing floors and walls, or installing radon sump systems.

If radon levels are above the action level, schools are required to implement measures to reduce radon levels. This could include improving ventilation, sealing floors and walls, or installing radon sump systems. Monitoring and maintenance: After implementing radon reduction measures, schools should continue to monitor radon levels to ensure they remain below the action level. Regular maintenance of radon reduction systems is also necessary to ensure their effectiveness.

After implementing radon reduction measures, schools should continue to monitor radon levels to ensure they remain below the action level. Regular maintenance of radon reduction systems is also necessary to ensure their effectiveness. Health and safety policy: Schools must include radon as part of their health and safety policy, ensuring that the risks of radon are managed alongside other health and safety considerations.

Schools must include radon as part of their health and safety policy, ensuring that the risks of radon are managed alongside other health and safety considerations. Information and training: It's important for schools to provide information and training to staff about the risks associated with radon and the measures in place to mitigate those risks.

It's important for schools to provide information and training to staff about the risks associated with radon and the measures in place to mitigate those risks. Record keeping: Schools should keep records of radon assessments, any actions taken to reduce radon levels, and the results of any subsequent radon monitoring.

These guidelines are designed to ensure that schools and educational institutions provide a safe environment for staff and pupils, minimising the health risks associated with long-term exposure to radon gas.

