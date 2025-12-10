In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 21 - ERB Consultations: Maternity Returners & TU Reforms (Podcast)

- with Inhouse Counsel
- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Basic Industries, Media & Information and Telecomms industries
Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.
In this episode, Lucy and Colin discuss how the ban on maternity returners might work in practice and why you do need to know about the trade union reforms (even if you think you don't)!
- Click here to listen to the podcast on Spotify.
- Click here to listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.
- Click here to access the podcast transcript.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]