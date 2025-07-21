A New Era For Workers' Rights: Key Takeaways From The Government's Employment Rights Bill Implementation Roadmap

This month, the UK Government published its comprehensive roadmap for implementing the landmark Employment Rights Bill, setting out an ambitious programme of reforms aimed at "Making Work Pay." At Hunters Law LLP, we are already advising clients on the significant legal and practical implications these changes will have across all sectors.

The context: A commitment to "Make Work Pay"

The Government's stated objective is to overhaul the employment rights framework to better reflect a modern economy and empower working people. Measures include greater job security, fairer pay and stronger workplace protections. According to the ministerial foreword, these reforms are designed not only to improve conditions for workers but also to level the playing field for businesses already acting responsibly, ensuring they are no longer undercut by less scrupulous competitors.

Key reforms and their phased implementation

The roadmap introduces a staggered approach, providing clarity to employers and time to prepare. Some of the headline measures include:

Day 1 rights : Employees will gain protection from unfair dismissal and access to paternity and unpaid parental leave from day one of employment.

: Employees will gain protection from unfair dismissal and access to paternity and unpaid parental leave from day one of employment. Zero hours contracts : A ban on exploitative uses of zero hours contracts, with related protections for agency workers, expected to take effect in 2027.

: A ban on exploitative uses of zero hours contracts, with related protections for agency workers, expected to take effect in 2027. Strengthening trade union rights : Measures such as simplified recognition processes, electronic balloting, and greater rights of access are scheduled to be phased in from April 2026 and October 2026.

: Measures such as simplified recognition processes, electronic balloting, and greater rights of access are scheduled to be phased in from April 2026 and October 2026. Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) reforms : From April 2026, the lower earnings limit and waiting period for SSP will be removed, potentially extending this benefit to approximately 1.3 million additional workers.

: From April 2026, the lower earnings limit and waiting period for SSP will be removed, potentially extending this benefit to approximately 1.3 million additional workers. Protections against dismissal for industrial action : Set to take effect immediately following Royal Assent.

: Set to take effect immediately following Royal Assent. Enhanced protections against workplace harassment : New employer obligations to prevent harassment by third parties, with implementation planned for October 2026.

: New employer obligations to prevent harassment by third parties, with implementation planned for October 2026. Fair Pay Agreements in social care : Expected to be operational from October 2026, aiming to improve pay standards within the sector.

: Expected to be operational from October 2026, aiming to improve pay standards within the sector. New reporting obligations: Including gender pay gap and menopause action plans, set for 2027.

The importance of consultation and readiness

The Government emphasises that the Bill will be underpinned by extensive consultation, ensuring that detailed secondary legislation and accompanying guidance are shaped collaboratively with employers, trade unions, and other stakeholders.

To support this transition, guidance will be developed in stages, with draft Codes of Practice and sector-specific advice expected from bodies such as Acas. There will also be a strong focus on enforcement, including additional resources for employment tribunals and the establishment of a new Fair Work Agency.

What this means for employers

The scale of these changes is substantial. Employers will need to review and update internal policies, contracts, and systems, including HR, payroll, and compliance frameworks, to reflect the new rights and obligations. Importantly, the phased approach provides an opportunity to engage proactively, influence final policy details through consultation, and implement necessary adjustments in a structured way.

In our experience advising businesses on past employment law reforms, early preparation is essential. We encourage employers to start assessing potential impacts now, especially regarding workforce planning, contract structures, and workplace culture.

Final Thoughts

At Hunters Law LLP, we are closely monitoring the ongoing consultations and forthcoming secondary legislation. Our Corporate & Commercial team stands ready to assist clients in navigating this evolving legal landscape, from strategic planning and policy drafting to tailored training and dispute resolution.

