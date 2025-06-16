Beyond Borders: Episode 6 – What You Need To Know About Spanish Employment Law (Podcast)

Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law. In this episode, we turn our attention to Spain, exploring the role and influence of works councils and trade unions, essential insights into dismissals and settlement agreements, an overview of the litigation process, working hours, and much more!

