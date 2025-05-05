'Good Jobs' Consultation Outcome Released: What May Be Changing In NI Employment Law?

The highly anticipated outcome of the recent 'Good Jobs' Employment Rights Bill consultation has just been released by the Department for the Economy. We highlight the key changes that may be in store for NI employers and consider next steps.

Last year's 'Good Jobs' Employment Rights Bill consultation set out significant proposals, potentially paving the way for the biggest overhaul of NI employment law in over a decade. We wrote about this here. The new Minister for the Economy, Dr Caiomhe Archibald, has now released the Department's summary of responses to the consultation alongside its official response paper; 'The Way Forward'. This paper highlights the proposals it now seeks to have agreed by the Executive and brought into law in Northern Ireland.

We look at the key changes announced, and how these will work alongside employment developments in Great Britain (GB).

The changes have been proposed across four 'Themes'.

Theme A: Terms of Employment

Ending exploitative zero hours contracts

This was a headline proposal under the consultation with a potential range of measures for reform. In its response document, the Department acknowledges the benefit and flexibility of zero hours contract for certain groups of workers including students, working carers etc, but intends making a number of 'proportionate' changes to end exploitative practices including:

The option to move to a 'banded hours' contract for workers consistently working zero/low hours, which more accurately reflects regular working patterns of such workers.

contract for workers consistently working zero/low hours, which more accurately reflects regular working patterns of such workers. A qualifying period to apply for banded hours contracts (likely 26 weeks but to be determined) and employers can decline a request only in limited circumstances (such details also to be determined).

A requirement for employers to inform zero and low hours workers of the right to banded hours in written employment particulars when employment commences.

The right for zero and low hours workers to 'reasonable notice of shift patterns' – more detail to come following stakeholder engagement.

– more detail to come following stakeholder engagement. The right to compensation where employers cancel or curtail shifts at short notice – more detail to follow.

Banning exclusivity clauses on contracts below the Lower Earnings Limit (currently £125 per week)

on contracts below the Lower Earnings Limit (currently £125 per week) Powers to extend the right to banded hours contracts to other contracts (other than zero or low hours) in the future.

A lot of the detail on how these new rights will work still needs to be thrashed out through stakeholder engagement, but the Department is taking something of a hybrid approach to tackling issue.

Banded hours contracts have been in place in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) for some time and were also proposed in Northern Ireland via a draft bill in 2022, which was never passed.

The Department has chosen not to take the GB approach to 'guaranteed hours' in its recent Employment Rights Bill, but the new right to 'reasonable notice of shifts', and compensation for late cancellation, is an area of convergence with GB.

The ban on exclusivity clauses will come as no surprise, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK and ROI in relation to this.

Fire and rehire

The Department intends to tackle the practice of 'firing and rehiring' workers on less favourable terms through legislation making it automatically unfair to dismiss an employee to alter the terms of their contract of employment without agreement. There will be an exception for employers that can show they were acting in a response to immediate financial difficulty and the only alternative is the loss of jobs.

This largely mirrors the provisions in GB's Employment Rights Bill which only permits fire/rehire as part of a restructuring for a business to remain viable and to preserve its workforce when there is genuinely no alternative.

Written statement of particulars

Employers will be required to provide a written statement of employment to employees and workers on or before the first day of employment, a change from the current requirement of within two months from the first day of employment, and this will also be extended to workers. The information required in the statement will be expanded to include pay, working hours and paid leave and information on a worker's right to join a trade union. Existing employees and workers will also be able to request statements.

This will bring NI in line with GB.

Agency workers

There will be better protection for agency workers, who will be entitled to clearer information via a Key Information Document about the terns of their work assignments (including the name of the company, rate pay and schedules, holiday) and a loophole known as the 'Swedish derogation', permitting agency workers to receive less pay than permanent counterparts, will be abolished.

Theme B: Pay and Benefits

Tips



Legislation will be introduced to ensure tips are passed on to workers in full (save deductions required by law) and employers will be required to keep records of payments for service received and distributed, which can also be accessed by workers. There will also be a Code of Practice to set out principles of 'fairness and transparency' in relation to this new practice.



Both GB and ROI have already enacted legislation requiring employers to ensure that tips they receive are passed on to workers.



Payslips



All workers will be given the right to an itemised pay statement which must contain information details of time worked, if paid hourly.



This already applies in GB.



Holiday pay



The holiday pay reference period will be changed from 12 to 52 weeks, helping to remove seasonal fluctuations for employers of irregular hour workers by averaging pay across a longer period. This is in line with the approach in GB (and with the Supreme Court's findings in the recent Agnew case) making it easier for employers with workers in GB and NI to streamline payroll operations.



Disappointingly for employers, despite many concerns being raised by respondents to the consultation, there have been no further proposals in relation to a two year back stop for holiday pay, as exists in GB, meaning holiday pay claims in NI can still potentially date back to the beginning of employment, or 1998 (when Working Time Regulations were introduced) whichever is earlier.



Working time record keeping requirements



Record keeping requirements as they currently stand in NI under the Working Time Regulations will not increase, but the Department will work with the Labour Relations Agency (LRA) to produce guidance on these requirements.



In GB, legislation applies confirming that employers do not need to keep detailed records of workers' daily working hours if they can demonstrate adequate compliance with the Working Time Regulations through other means. This does not appear to be taken forward by the Department.



Right to Disconnect



The Department will introduce a statutory Code of Practice governing the right to disconnect, which it considers as striking a balancing between the need to protect employees in an increasingly digital and 'on call' world, and promoting economic development. This obviously falls short of stricter legislative regulation around issues relating to excessive working hours or outside of core hours, but would be persuasive in any Tribunal claims in relation to such issues.



A Code of Practice on the right to disconnect is currently in operation in ROI and is a growing trend globally. Despite suggestions of a 'right to switch off' Code of Practice, this was left out of GB's recent Employment Rights Bill and seems unlikely to be progressed further at this point.

Theme C- Voice and Representation

Workplace access



Legislation will increase trade union access through a legal right to require access to workplaces, including digital access, but this access will not be automatic and must be at reasonable times and comply with health and safety, and security provisions.



Access for trade unions in GB is also expanding under the Employment Rights Bill – see further here.



Recognition



The threshold of the number of employees before a union claim for recognition by an employer can be made for trade unions will be reduced from 21 to 10 employees to ensure a greater number of workers in smaller businesses in NI will have the opportunity to access a trade union.



Recognition for trade unions in GB is also changing under the Employment Rights Bill – see further here.



Sectoral Bargaining



There are no solid plans to implement sectoral bargaining at this stage, rather, the Department is planning to engage further with key stakeholders and the LRA to consider how a collective bargaining framework could operate more widely in NI, with the aim of working towards the target of a collective bargaining coverage rate of 80% as stipulated under the EU Adequate Minimum Wage Directive (it is currently 20% in the private sector).



Industrial action: notice



In recognition of the potential disruption to businesses, the Department will not decrease the notice required to take industrial action from seven to five days as originally proposed.



The notice period in GB will reduce to 10 days from 14 under the Employment Rights Bill.



E-Balloting



Legislation will introduce the possibility of e-balloting instead of or as well as postal balloting, with detailed scrutiny and security provisions to be included.



Protections for trade union representatives and employees taking part in industrial action



No major changes are being made to protections for trade union representatives, but a Code of Practice will be introduced setting out a minimum set of expected behaviours as to how parties should engage with each other. This might include behaviours by union officials, and a possible mechanism for complaint about union officials to unions, which was a subject raised in the consultation by employers.



Protection will be extended for employees taking part in industrial action by abolishing the 12-week time limit on protection against dismissal for such employees.



Protections for trade union reps and members are also being enhanced in GB under the Employment Rights Bill – see further here.



Information and Consultation



Under the Information and Consultation of Employees Regulations 2005, the threshold for employees in larger businesses to request information will be reduced to 2% of employees and at least 10 people (a change from 10% and 15 people), with provisions to include employees in smaller offices of larger organisations. This may lead to an increase in the use of the ICE Regulations by unions.

Theme D – Work-Life Balance

This section aims to enhance 'family friendly' rights and it appears, perhaps unsurprisingly, the majority of proposals under the consultation will be adopted. The changes being made largely reflect amendments to rights in GB before the Labour Government came into force and prior to further amendments under the Employment Rights Bill.



Flexible working



Flexible working will become more accessible through the following changes:

Flexible working requests can be made from the first day of employment (removing the 26-week qualifying period)

Two requests (up from one) can be made within a 12-month period, with the second request permitted after the first is resolved or withdrawn.

Employers must act reasonably when refusing such requests, although the statutory grounds for refusal remain unchanged.

Employees will no longer be required to state the potential impact of their request.

Similar rights were introduced in GB in 2024 and we have already seen employers with employees in both jurisdictions (GB and NI) adopt the changes implemented in GB for their NI employees as a matter of best practice. These developments in NI will further streamline these processes.



It is worth noting that flexible working rights will be strengthened further in GB through the Employment Rights Bill which will require any refusal of a flexible working request to be reasonable, but the eight business reasons will remain the same.



Carer's Leave



A new carer's leave will be introduced on the same terms as is currently operating in GB, namely:

An employee with caring responsibilities will be entitled to one week of unpaid carer's leave every 12 months to care for a family member or dependant with a long-term care need

Employees must provide notice to their employer unless in an emergency

The notice period will be the earlier of twice the number of days of leave requested, or three days in advance of leave

Employees taking carer's leave will have similar employment protections to other types of statutory leave (maternity, shared parental etc)

This is currently penned as unpaid leave, which will be disappointing to employees with caring responsibilities. However, the Department has made clear that this is ultimately intended as a paid right although this can only happen if the Executive can fund this itself, or if GB converts its own carer's leave into a paid right and funding flows from there.



The British government has confirmed it will conduct a full review of the parental leave system as well as reviewing the benefits of introducing paid carers' leave. The Department states its intention to lobby Westminster to introduce this as a statutory entitlement and independent research on the potential costs of paid leave has been commissioned.



Neonatal care leave and pay



Eligible working parents will be given a new statutory right to time off when a newborn requires neonatal care, the main provisions will be:

The right will apply from the first day of employment

Available to parents of babies admitted to neonatal care in the first 28 days following birth, and who spend at least 7 continuous days in care

A week of neonatal care leave (and pay if applicable) for each week the child is in care up to a maximum of 12 weeks

To qualify for neonatal care pay, employees must be employed for 26 weeks and earn at least the Lower Earnings Limit (£125 per week at present)

Pay will be at the statutory rate (currently £187.18) of 90% of average earnings (whichever is lower)

Reasonable notice will need to be given to employers and some evidence of entitlement – guidance on this will follow.

Similar neonatal leave and pay rights came into force in GB last month, and employers are still getting to grips with how this new right operates in practice. We have further information about this here.

Protection for redundancy: pregnant employees and family leave returners

Protection from redundancy will be enhanced for:

pregnant employees (from the point the employer is informed of the pregnancy); and

employees returning from maternity/adoption leave (and at least six weeks' shared parental leave) with protection lasting for 18 months from the date of birth/stillbirth/adoption.

This will significantly increase the number of employees with 'protected status' and with priority entitlement to suitable alternative employment in a redundancy scenario, but would align rights of employees in NI and GB, which would also simplify redundancy processes for employers across both jurisdictions.

It is worth noting that the Employment Rights Bill in GB also gives the government powers to extend these protections to other dismissals and to other forms of family leave. The Department also now states its intention to incorporate such enhanced rights to ensure parity with GB in this area. The Department will engage further with stakeholders before determining the specific level of protection that should available here, and any changes will be subject to additional impact assessments.

Paternity leave

Paternity leave will be extended so that new fathers can take leave:

from the first day of employment (removing 26-week qualification period)

as two separate blocks of one week, or a single block of two weeks

at any time within the first 52 weeks of birth/adoption (rather than the current 56 days).

Notice requirements will also be reduced to 28 days for each period of leave (down from 15 weeks) and the Department will also legislate to make it possible to increase the duration of paternity leave in the future.

In GB, the Employment Rights Bill will also remove the 26-week qualification period, and employees will be able to take paternity leave and pay in addition to shared parental leave and pay.

What isn't going ahead

Some of the key proposals under the Good Jobs consultation don't appear to be taken forward in a substantive way at this point.

Employment status

The thorny issue of 'employment status' has, for now, been put on the back burner, in recognition of the complexities associated with putting in place a simpler framework than the current three tier system of worker, employee and self-employed. The interaction with tax law (which is not devolved) means greater consideration of the issue needs to take place, and the Department states its intention to develop guidance and to work with the British Government to provide a joined-up approach. This issue was also not tackled in GB's Employment Rights Bill, and consultation on this is expected at some point later this year, at the earliest.

TUPE changes

The Good Jobs consultation sought views as to whether 2014 and 2023 GB reforms to TUPE, in relation to information and consultation requirements for micro businesses, should take effect in NI, along with input on other potential changes to TUPE. The Department states it will not be making any changes to TUPE at this time given the complexities of this area of law, and given further potential changes in GB.

What's next?

Whilst it is good to know what changes we can expect, nothing is happening immediately. The Minster has written to the Executive to seek endorsement for her proposals which will then need to be put on the Executive agenda and needs cross party support.

The Department estimates having a draft bill by January 2026 with the aim of being passed into law before the Assembly mandate ends in 2027. There are, of course, a smaller package of changes which will be subject to secondary legislation (e.g. changes to payslips) and some enhanced guidance or Codes of Practice which may be introduced more quickly.

Not all will be coming into force immediately or concurrently, and there will be a phased transition period, with longer periods, and more guidance for employers and employees before implementation of some of the major changes.

The 'Good Jobs' Employment Rights Bill consultation response is available here.

Our NI Employment Law Reform Impact Hub is available here and our Dashboard with a full analysis of all the proposals is available here.

