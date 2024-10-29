Employment Law Bulletin - August 2024

Welcome to the August edition of our Employment Law Bulletin

As we come to the closing weeks of the 2024 Summer holidays this month's bulletin starts with a look at the proposed repeal of the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 which will affect the delivery of public services, including education.



Employment Team Partner Sue King looks at the impact employment status has on the rights of individuals during pregnancy and maternity and we round off the articles in this bulletin with the second part of our four-part essential guide to the disciplinary process, which provides tips on handling disciplinary hearings and outcomes and some of the associated tricky aspects such as the right to be accompanied, standards of proof and when an employer can dismiss on notice or without notice.



As announced in our July bulletin our Autumn free virtual Employment Brunch Briefings on the theme of employee engagement and employee voice starts on 10 September 2024 with a presentation by Helen Houghton of Acas speaking about the importance of an inclusive and engaged workforce. On 1 October we will be joined by Nita Clarke OBE, Director of the Involvement and Participation Association who will discuss employee engagement and employee voice, including working with employee forums and trade unions.



Finally, Wrigleys' annual Charity Governance Seminar will take place on 3 October.



For more information, and to book your place on these events, please click on the links below.

RECENT ARTICLES

Government to Repeal Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act

Implications for schools and academy trusts. READ HERE

One of our charity trustees is pregnant – what duties do we have?

We consider the statutory rights attached to pregnancy and whether they apply to volunteers. READ HERE

Wrigleys' Essential Employment Guide - The Disciplinary Process

Part two – Disciplinary Hearing and Outcome. READ HERE

EVENTS

Wrigleys' Employment Brunch Briefing

Acas – more than conciliation

Tuesday 10 September, 2024 | 10:00 - 11:15 | This briefing will be hosted virtually

Speakers: Helen Houghton, senior business advisor for Acas



Click here for more information or to book your place

Wrigleys' Employment Brunch Briefing

Employee engagement and employee voice

Tuesday 1 October, 2024 | 10:00 - 11:15 | This briefing will be hosted virtually

Speakers: Nita Clarke OBE, Director of the Involvement and Participation Association



Click here for more information or to book your place

Wrigleys' 33rd Annual Charity Governance Seminar

Thursday 3 October, 2024 | 09:00 - 16:30 | Cloth Hall Court, Quebec Street, LS1 2HA



We invite you to join us for the Wrigleys' 33rd Annual Charity Governance Seminar on 3 October 2024, where we will be discussing key governance issues and topical matters which charities face on a regular basis.



Our seminar is suitable for senior members of charity Leadership teams and charity trustees.



Keynote speakers include Danielle Walker Palmour the founding Director of Friends Provident Foundation and Radojka Miljevic the independent chair of the Charity Governance Code steering group.



Click here for more information or to book your place

