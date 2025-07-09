ARTICLE
9 July 2025

UK Employment Rights Bill: More Preparation Time, But No Time To Lose

The Government has published an implementation roadmap for the Employment Rights Bill, outlining a phased approach to the introduction of its extensive reforms.
The Government has published an implementation roadmap for the Employment Rights Bill, outlining a phased approach to the introduction of its extensive reforms. Employers will welcome having more clarity on timings, as well as additional time to prepare for some of the most significant changes, such as day one unfair dismissal rights which are now planned for 2027.

In this revised timetable, the Government appears to have taken on board business concerns regarding the scale and pace of the proposed reforms. Over the coming months and into 2026, it will consult on a number of measures and provide implementation guidance. Our table of key timings and consultation processes is available to read in full. The timetable may change, depending on consultation feedback and the final detail of regulations.

While this eases immediate pressure, the summer break is an ideal time for employers to review practices and prepare. The Bill itself is expected to receive Royal Assent in the autumn. Unionised employers should be ready for the lifting of trade union restrictions under the Trade Union Act 2016 soon afterwards. All employers should also prepare for a substantial wave of changes in 2026, including:

  • the doubling of the maximum protective award for collective redundancy consultation breaches
  • enhancements to statutory sick pay
  • simplified trade union recognition procedures
  • new rights for trade unions to request workplace access
  • tough new restrictions on "fire and rehire" practices
  • expanded duties to prevent sexual and third-party harassment

We will update and share our tables on next steps and action points once the Bill is finalized.

