Employment Law Bulletin - September 2024

Welcome to the September edition of our Employment Law Bulletin

We begin this month by considering how the Government might implement a new “Right to Switch Off” as set out in its Plan to Make Work Pay, with the aim of protecting worker wellbeing in a world where work and home life can become inseparable.

We report on yet another case considering whether controversial beliefs are protected under the Equality Act. In Thomas v Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the EAT considered whether an anti-Islamic belief met the criteria for protection.

With a particular focus on the higher education context, we highlight new and upcoming requirements on preventing sexual harassment.

Our four-part essential guide to the disciplinary process continues, with part three taking a closer look at disciplinary appeals.

A legal right for workers to switch off?

How will the new Government implement its manifesto pledge to allow workers to disconnect?

Claimant's anti-Islamic belief is not protected under the Equality Act

EAT upholds tribunal decision that the belief sought to stir up hatred against Muslims.

Preventing harassment and sexual misconduct in the higher education sector

Protections for students and new statutory duty on employers.

Wrigleys' Essential Employment Guide - The Disciplinary Process Part 3

Part three - Appeals.

