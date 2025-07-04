All In A Day's Work – TUPE Transfers In Corporate Transactions (Podcast)

In this episode, Alex Harper and Hannah King dive into the key employment issues that arise during corporate transactions in the UK. Whether you're navigating mergers, acquisitions, or restructurings, understanding how to manage employee rights, TUPE considerations, and redundancy challenges is crucial. This episode covers the essentials you need to know to mitigate risk and ensure a smooth transition.

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work – TUPE Transfers in Corporate Transactions

