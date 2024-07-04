CURATED
4 July 2024

All In A Day's Work: Flexible Working Requests (Podcast)

Alex Harper and Sam Gray from Herrington Carmichael's Employment team discuss the legal aspects of statutory flexible working requests and upcoming changes effective April 6, 2024, impacting employers and employees.
UK Employment and HR
Alex Harper and Sam Gray from the Employment team at Herrington Carmichael are discussing flexible working. We'll be looking at what a statutory request flexible working might look like from a legal perspective. As well as what the changes from 6 April 2024 look like for employers and employees when making or responding to those requests. 

