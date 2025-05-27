UK Pensions: Joint DB & DC Trustee Agenda Update—June 2025

Welcome to our monthly update on current legal issues for trustees of DB and hybrid pension schemes, designed to help you stay up to date with key developments between trustee meetings and to support the legal update item on your next trustee agenda. We also have a separate DC-only briefing.

TPR annual funding statement

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published its latest annual funding statement. Although targeted at schemes with valuation dates between September 22, 2024 and September 21, 2025, it includes important information for all occupational DB schemes. It sets out guidance on: applying the new DB funding regime (focused on covenant assessment and monitoring, and supportable risk); approaching scheme surpluses; and considerations in relation to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Action: Review the guidance and take any relevant recommended actions.

TPR supervision of professional trustees

TPR has announced that it will be extending its oversight of professional trustee (PT) firms. It will begin targeted engagement with larger PT firms in the summer, extending its approach to cover remaining firms by the end of the year. It will use this process to identify risks and appropriate mitigations and expectations.

Action: Professional trustees should prepare to be contacted by TPR and questioned on the key focus areas.

TPR guidance on market volatility

TPR has published a market oversight report setting out guidance for trustees on preparing for and responding to market volatility in light of recent trade and geopolitical tensions. It sets out best practice actions for trustees of DB and DC schemes.

Action: Review the guidance and consider which actions are relevant to your scheme.

Dashboards: standards, DPIAs and guidance on split administration

The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has published updated versions of the standards that schemes—or administrators/integrated service providers (ISPs), where they are facilitating dashboards connection—must comply with for dashboards connection.

The PDP's data protection impact assessment (DPIA) for processing in relation to the central dashboards architecture is now available. DPIAs in relation to dashboards processing activities at scheme level are the responsibility of the scheme trustee as data controller.

The PDP has also published a blog post setting out guidance on dashboards connection via a third party and a progress update report. Guidance from PASA includes reassurance from TPR for schemes with split administration (e.g. a separate AVC provider) that cannot connect all benefits on the same date.

Action: Ensure your scheme/administrator/ISP is on track for complying with the standards in time for your dashboards connection deadline. Complete a DPIA for your scheme's dashboards processing.

Upcoming rules on identity verification and corporate filing

Changes under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA), intended to prevent the use of corporate entities for criminal purposes, are being brought in gradually. By autumn 2025, identity verification is expected to be compulsory for new directors and Persons with Significant Control (PSCs); there will be a 12-month transition phase for existing directors and PSCs. Companies House has launched a service allowing individuals to verify their identity voluntarily. From spring 2026, new restrictions on who can file documents at Companies House on behalf of companies are expected.

Action: Corporate trustees should keep a watching brief and begin identifying procedures which will need updating. Consider whether you wish to voluntarily verify identities ahead of mandatory requirements. Read more on the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.

Finance Act 2025 comes into effect

The Finance Act 2025 has received Royal Assent. In relation to pensions, the act brings requirements for recognised overseas schemes in the EEA and Gibraltar in line with the rest of the world. It also requires scheme administrators (for tax purposes) of UK registered schemes to be UK resident.

Action: Ensure that administrative processes (for example in relation to overseas transfers) have been updated for the changes.

Watch this space

