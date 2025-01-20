Pensions Investments: Over-The-counter Derivatives Contracts Under EMIR Exemption Maintained

HMT has published its response to its earlier call for evidence on the exemption for UK over-the-counter pension fund investments in derivatives from clearing obligations under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). The exemption was due to expire on June 18, 2025, but the decision is that it will now be maintained in the long term.

Secondary legislation will be put in place to ensure the exemption does not expire in June 2025.

