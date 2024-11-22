ARTICLE
22 November 2024

Financial Reporting Council Publishes Consultation On Updated UK Stewardship Code

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore Firm Details
The Financial Reporting Council is consulting on updates to the UK Stewardship Code, aiming to enhance transparency for pensioners while reducing reporting burdens for asset owners, managers, and service providers. Consultation ends February 19, 2025.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Photo of Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Authors

The Financial Reporting Council has published a consultation on proposed updates to the UK Stewardship Code.

The consultation builds on interim measures announced earlier this year, which included reducing the annual reporting burden while providing greater transparency for pensioners on how their money is being managed.

The Code, which is voluntary, is aimed at:

  • Asset owners such as pension schemes, insurers, foundations, endowments, local government pension pools and sovereign wealth funds.
  • Asset managers who manage assets on behalf of UK clients or invest in UK assets.
  • Service providers such as investment consultants, proxy advisors, data and research providers that support asset owners and asset managers to exercise their stewardship responsibilities.

The consultation closes on February 19, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More