How To Handle Political Discussion – And Emotions – In The Workplace

With nearly half the global population eligible to vote in what The Economist called The Biggest Election Year in History, many leaders remain concerned about how to handle political discussions in the workplace. Even after elections in over 60 countries plus the EU, the political environment is highly charged, and emotions are still running high across almost every continent. Effective leaders recognize controversies and take the initiative to create appropriate boundaries while supporting employees and maintaining a positive workplace.
Building on learnings from previous major election years, with thanks to WTW's Suzanne McAndrews, Jill Havely and John Jones, effective leaders take the following actions to create an environment for productive conversations:
- Focus on purpose and values. Effective leaders remind employees of the organization's values and the purpose and goals they share. They stress the importance of working together to achieve business objectives regardless of individual political beliefs or election outcomes.
- Establish clear boundaries. Effective leaders set clear boundaries for political discussions in the workplace. They define what's acceptable and what is not and communicate these guidelines to all employees. They understand and make clear to employees that norms vary widely across cultures and geographies, and local practices need to be respected. If company policy is to keep political statements out of the workplace, effective leaders reinforce that policy.
- Maintain a professional and respectful environment. Effective leaders promote kindness, tolerance, civility, respect and dignity. They remind employees to never assume that others believe the same thing that they do, and they reinforce the importance of respecting each other's views. They understand some of their employees may feel upset and disenfranchised after an election, while others may maintain strong emotions from previous elections.
- Lead by example. Effective leaders set the tone for the workplace with their own behavior. They show respect, objectivity and open-mindedness. They show empathy and understanding and avoid expressing political views at inappropriate times (or ever, depending on company policy). They don't engage in heated debates; they stick to facts and they remain impartial in the workplace.
- Create psychological safety. Effective leaders create an environment where employees feel safe to express their feelings and opinions within the limits of acceptable topics without fear of discrimination or retaliation, as long as they also respect the views of others. They help employees recognize that when it comes to politics, not all employees share the same sense of psychological safety.
- Address conflicts promptly. If political discussions lead to conflicts, effective leaders address them promptly and fairly. They remind employees of company policies and codes of conduct and enforce them without hesitation.
- Listen to employees. Effective leaders listen to employees formally (through surveys, pulse data, focus groups and social media commentary) and informally to gauge employee sentiment and determine where support or changes are needed. They don't assume they know employee priorities or needs without getting data and establishing facts. They actively listen to employees and ask thoughtful questions while showing interest and empathy.
- Provide training resources. Effective leaders offer training and resources to help employees navigate difficult conversations. They provide guidance on effective communication techniques, conflict resolution and cultural sensitivity. They equip employees with the skills they need to engage in respectful and productive discussions.
- Amplify support resources. Effective leaders remind employees of support resources (such as employee assistance programs or compliance lines) if they are feeling challenged or require mental health support.
- Respect privacy. Effective leaders respect employees' privacy and their right to keep their political beliefs private if they choose to do so. They make clear that employees should never feel pressured to disclose their political views or participate in political discussions if they don't want to.
These leadership actions extend beyond political discussions. Effective leaders approach a number of complex and sensitive cultural issues with the same level of care, respect and compassion. These leaders understand the depth and nuance of all these issues and take steps to maintain a positive, supportive workplace that ensures differences and disagreements are productive.
A version of this article originally appeared on Forbes on November 11, 2024.
