QiX – Investments Quarterly Ideas Exchange Q3 2024

Quarterly compilation of thought leadership for institutional investors

There have been some exciting developments in our business in recent weeks and months. We expanded our presence in wealth management by acquiring a strategic stake in atomos (a strategic alliance partner of ours since 2022) and our client Alliance Trust completed the largest investment trust merger in the UK with Witan to form Alliance Witan. We also published our paper Reimagining Pensions in the UK and engaged with many of you at the recent PLSA conference in Liverpool where my colleagues Marisa Hall and Rash Bhabra shared their views. And finally, we've secured regulatory approval for our private equity Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF) and have been putting the finishing touches on our 2024 Manager Ideas Exchange in Tokyo which is taking place next month.

In addition to showcasing some of the content referenced above, this edition of the Quarterly ideas Exchange (QiX) also takes a closer look at our specialist portfolio solutions, including global equity, alternative credit, liquid diversifiers, and private equity. We also explore the dynamic pension landscape, highlighting potential risks for defined benefit pension schemes and examining the top 300 pension funds in the world.

01

Reimagining pensions in the UK

UK pensions are unsustainable in their present state. They need to be reimagined.

02

Equity investments: Our answer to market concentration

Our equity investment approach for market concentration and active manager underperformance.

03

Carne Group and WTW gain approval for new Private Equity LTAF

Our private equity-focused long-term asset fund (LTAF) has gained regulatory approval from the FCA.

04

Unlocking value in a dynamic credit market

05

Liquid diversifier strategies: A portfolio playbook

How managing hedge funds and liquid diversifier strategies as a 'team' with complementary skills can help maximize diversification benefits in investment portfolios.

06

Does low risk always mean 'low return'?

We explore the importance of integrating funding-related risks into decision-making when managing a low-risk defined benefit pension scheme.

07

Thinking Ahead Institute: The world's largest pension funds – 2024

The global top 300 pension funds is an annual study conducted by the Thinking Ahead Institute, in conjunction with Pensions and Investments.

08

WTW acquires stake in atomos

We have acquired a stake in atomos, the UK-based advice-led wealth manager backed by funds managed by Oaktree.

09

Thinking Ahead Institute: Systems curriculum - Virtual event

Join us as we explore the intricacies of interconnected systems and gain valuable insights into how they shape our world.

10

Thinking Ahead Institute: Network+: breakthroughs that matter - In-person event

Join us as we explore topics that matter most to today's asset owners and managers, including our Global Asset Owner Peer Study, AI, the future of pensions, specialist beliefs, and much more.

