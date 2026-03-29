New Parental Complaints Guidance Released For Parents And Schools

New national guidance aims to rebuild trust and promote more constructive handling of concerns and complaints between schools and parents.

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New national guidance aims to rebuild trust and promote more constructive handling of concerns and complaints between schools and parents.

New guidance has recently been issued to help schools and families navigate the increasing volume of parental complaints, with an emphasis on restoring trust and fostering calmer, more constructive conversations. Developed by ParentKind in partnership with the DfE and Ofsted, the materials respond to growing concern about rising disputes and the pressure these place on school staff.

Parent guide to school complaints

The Parent Guide to School Complaints sets out a structured approach designed to help parents understand how to raise concerns with schools and how the process is intended to operate. The guidance emphasises clarity, proportionality and maintaining constructive relationships between families and school staff.

At its core, the guide distinguishes between three types of issues: feedback, concerns and formal complaints, and highlights that correct identification is key to achieving a timely resolution. Feedback is framed as general commentary that does not require a response, concerns as issues where reassurance is needed, and complaints as matters requiring formal action through the school’s published procedure.

The guidance outlines an escalating sequence for raising issues, starting with class teachers, moving to middle or senior leadership, and then the headteacher for more serious or unresolved matters. This tiered model reflects the view that most problems are best solved by staff closest to the situation, with formal escalation used only when necessary.

Practical advice is offered on how parents should present concerns: focusing on factual information, keeping explanations concise, remaining objective, suggesting realistic outcomes and keeping a note of when the parent has spoken to a teacher or school leader so that they can show they have followed the right steps. This reflects a broader theme of encouraging measured communication and avoiding emotive or personal criticism. The guide also stresses the importance of checking a school’s own policy for timelines, recognising that different institutions may operate on different schedules.

In situations where parents remain dissatisfied after completing a school’s internal process, the document outlines potential next steps. These include first seeking a review by a panel of governors or trustees. Where the process rather than the outcome is disputed, the guide states that parents can raise their procedural concern with the DfE. The guide notes that Ofsted does not resolve individual disputes but may consider the information during future inspections.

A notable section sets out behaviours that can hinder or derail the complaints process, including aggressive conduct, personal targeting of staff, use of social media to escalate disputes, or relying on AI‑generated complaints that may inaccurately cite legislation. It also explains the possible consequences for parents whose behaviour becomes abusive, such as warnings, pauses in the process or bans from school premises.

Overall, the guidance promotes a model of cooperation and mutual respect, positioning clear communication and adherence to established procedures as central to effective problem‑solving. Its emphasis on partnership reflects an intent to preserve positive long‑term relationships between parents and schools while still providing routes for challenge and escalation where necessary.

School guide to parent complaints

The companion guide, written for schools, provides a structured framework for staff responding to issues raised by parents. It opens by highlighting the scale of complaints, with 5 million formal complaints being raised with schools last year, and the lack of staff training, noting that 87% of parents want improved complaint handling and that teachers rarely receive formal guidance in this area. The document argues that clear, accessible processes can prevent misunderstandings and reduce frustration, emphasising that complicated or hard‑to‑find policies can leave parents feeling excluded from their child’s school life.

A significant feature of the guide is its focus on the emotional dimension of complaints. It acknowledges that parents may approach schools with heightened anxiety, uncertainty or past negative experiences and stresses the importance of responding with empathy. Staff are encouraged to recognise the feelings driving a concern, respond without defensiveness and avoid prioritising factual correction over understanding in the early stages.

The document sets out the CLEAR model: Categorise, Listen, Empathise, Ask and Respond, as its core practical framework. Staff are guided to identify the type of issue raised; listen actively through open questions and reflective responses; demonstrate empathy by acknowledging emotions; work with parents to agree on next steps, follow through on promised actions and “close the loop” with parents. The guide also notes the importance of proactive transparency, such as reporting to parents how many complaints the school receives and how quickly they are resolved, and suggests creating dedicated communication spaces or resources to support openness.

The final sections highlight the broader impact of effective complaint handling. They reference research showing the link between strong parent/school relationships and improved pupil outcomes and encourage schools to adopt training and consistent internal approaches to ensure staff feel prepared and confident in managing parent issues.

Next steps for schools and academy trusts

The Parent Guide to School Complaints and the School Guide to Parent Complaints together form guidance designed to support constructive communication between families and schools when issues arise. Each guide addresses a different audience, but both are grounded in the idea that effective handling of concerns is essential to maintaining strong relationships and ensuring children’s educational needs remain central.

Schools often feel that they are simply fire-fighting in responding to individual complaints. Taking the time to consider the bigger picture when it comes to complaints policy and process can reduce the administrative and emotional burden on staff and help to build more constructive relationships with parents. Refreshing policies so they are easier for parents and staff to navigate, making guidance more visible, ensuring staff feel confident in handling difficult conversations, and adopting a consistent approach such as the CLEAR model can all help prevent issues from escalating. Having complaints procedures which do not introduce unnecessary stages or burdens on the school or trust can also help to reduce the time and resource needed to deal with formal complaints.

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