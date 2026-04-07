ARTICLE
7 April 2026

Consumer Products Corner - Holiday Demand Lifts Apparel, Oil Prices Shake Freight, And Supply Chains Brace For Impact

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In the fourth quarter of 2025, inventory turnover experienced a notable increase in the apparel and luxury goods sectors compared to the third quarter, while declines home, outdoor, and durable products...
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
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In the fourth quarter of 2025, inventory turnover experienced a notable increase in the apparel and luxury goods sectors compared to the third quarter, while declines home, outdoor, and durable products reflected a period of weaker sales. Inventory levels decreased across most industries, attributable to strong holiday season demand. After a modest rise in spot trucking rates last quarter, higher oil prices triggered by the U.S.-Iran conflict are set to significantly shift freight dynamics for CPG firms. Companies need to find innovative ways to manage increased costs and strengthen supply chains against price and supply disruptions.

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Randy Burt
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Brett Meyer
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