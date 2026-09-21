How Does A Postnuptial Agreement Work In The UK?

When Can You Make a Postnuptial Agreement?

A postnuptial agreement can be made at any time after marriage or civil partnership.

Some couples create one soon after marrying because they did not complete a prenuptial agreement beforehand. Others only consider an agreement years later when their financial circumstances change.

A postnuptial agreement can also update or reaffirm an existing prenuptial agreement. For example, the parties may want to revisit earlier arrangements after having children, receiving an inheritance or experiencing substantial business growth.

For more detail on the circumstances that can prompt a couple to make one, read our related guide on why you might consider a postnuptial agreement.

Are Postnuptial Agreements Legally Binding in the UK?

Postnuptial agreements are not automatically legally binding in England and Wales.

The family court retains discretion over financial matters following divorce and cannot be deprived of that power through a private agreement between spouses.

However, a postnuptial agreement can carry substantial weight.

The Supreme Court considered the treatment of nuptial agreements in Radmacher v Granatino. It established that the court should give effect to a nuptial agreement entered into freely by parties with a proper understanding of its implications unless it would be unfair to do so in the circumstances. The judgment considered nuptial agreements generally, including agreements made after marriage.

What makes a postnuptial agreement more likely to carry weight?

The court will consider both the agreement itself and the circumstances surrounding it.

Important factors include:

The agreement was entered into freely: Neither person should have been subjected to pressure, coercion or undue influence.



Both parties understood its implications: Each person should know what the agreement could mean for their financial position.



Both parties received independent legal advice.



There was appropriate financial disclosure.



The terms are fair: An agreement that leaves one person unable to meet their reasonable needs may carry less weight.



The parties' circumstances have not changed so substantially that the agreement has become unfair.



The needs of any children have been properly considered: Their welfare and reasonable needs cannot simply be overridden by an agreement between their parents.

The court's wider approach to financial provision on divorce is governed by legislation including section 25 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973.

What Happens to a Postnuptial Agreement If You Divorce?

If the marriage ends, the postnuptial agreement can provide an important starting point for the financial settlement.

Where both parties accept the agreement and its terms remain appropriate, it may substantially reduce the issues that need to be negotiated. For example, the parties may already have agreed how particular property, business interests or inherited assets should be treated.

The postnuptial agreement is not, however, the same as a final financial order.

Divorce and financial arrangements are separate legal matters. If you reach a financial settlement, it will need to be formalised through a court-approved order.

Where the parties agree the outcome, a solicitor will prepare a financial consent order. If agreement cannot be reached, the court may determine the financial outcome and consider the postnuptial agreement alongside the parties' wider circumstances.

You can find more information on this process from our financial settlement solicitors.

Can a Postnuptial Agreement Be Changed?

Yes. A postnuptial agreement can be revised if both parties agree.

This may be appropriate where the original document no longer reflects the family's circumstances. For example, one spouse may have received a substantial inheritance, a business may have increased significantly in value or the parties may now have children whose needs were not relevant when the original agreement was made.

Significant amendments should be formally documented rather than relying on an informal understanding between the parties.

Both people should take legal advice on the revised agreement, and updated financial disclosure may also be needed.

How Long Does a Postnuptial Agreement Take?

There is no standard timeframe because the amount of work involved varies considerably.

The main factors affecting timing include:

The complexity of the financial arrangements



How quickly both parties can provide financial disclosure



Whether property, companies or other assets need to be valued



How much negotiation is required



Whether trusts or overseas assets are involved.

Where the parties broadly agree on what they want the postnuptial agreement to achieve and the finances are relatively straightforward, the process is quicker.

More complex financial situations require additional analysis. The priority should be ensuring that each party has enough information and time to make an informed decision, rather than completing the agreement against an artificial deadline.

How Much Does a Postnuptial Agreement Cost in the UK?

There is no single postnuptial agreement cost that applies to every case.

Legal fees will depend on factors such as:

The number and complexity of assets



The amount of financial disclosure required



Business interests or trusts



Overseas assets



Any specialist valuation work



The amount of negotiation needed



Whether an existing agreement is being amended or a new document is required.

Both parties should usually have their own solicitor, so each will incur separate legal fees.

A postnuptial agreement involves an upfront legal cost, but its purpose is to create greater financial clarity. If a divorce later occurs, having a clear framework in place may reduce the number of matters that need to be negotiated, although it cannot guarantee that a dispute or court proceedings will be avoided.

What Are Common Mistakes When Making a Postnuptial Agreement?

The way an agreement is prepared can have a significant impact on how it is treated later.

Common problems include:

Incomplete financial disclosure: Both parties need sufficient financial information to understand what they are agreeing to. Omitting significant property, businesses, investments or other assets can undermine that process.



Failing to take independent advice: Each party should have their own solicitor. Independent legal advice ensures that both understand their rights and the effect of the proposed agreement.



Putting pressure on the other person: A postnuptial agreement should be voluntary. Pressure, coercion or undue influence may affect the weight the court gives it.



Agreeing unfair terms: Asset protection should not be approached in isolation from fairness. An agreement that makes inadequate provision for one spouse may be vulnerable to challenge.



Failing to review the agreement: An agreement can become less appropriate as the family's circumstances change. Reviews are particularly important after major financial or family events.



Ignoring international considerations: If you own overseas assets, have connections with another jurisdiction or expect to live abroad, you will need additional advice. The treatment of nuptial agreements can differ between jurisdictions.



Assuming the agreement replaces a financial order: A postnuptial agreement sets out the parties' intentions during the marriage. If divorce occurs, the eventual settlement should still be formalised appropriately.

What Are the Limitations of a Postnuptial Agreement?

A postnuptial agreement can provide valuable financial clarity, but it does not remove every area of uncertainty.

Key limitations include:

It is not automatically legally binding: The family court retains ultimate discretion.



It cannot guarantee a particular divorce settlement: The circumstances at the time of separation still matter.



Its terms may need reviewing: Significant changes can affect whether the agreement remains fair.



It involves legal costs: Both parties should obtain independent advice.



It cannot conclusively determine arrangements for children: Their welfare must be considered according to the circumstances at the relevant time.



It cannot remove the legal framework for child maintenance: Parents may make their own arrangements, but statutory child maintenance rules may also apply.

These limitations are also why professional legal advice is important. A well-drafted postnuptial agreement should work within the family law framework rather than attempt to override it.

What Is the Difference Between a Postnuptial, Prenuptial and Cohabitation Agreement?

These agreements have different purposes depending on the couple's relationship status.

A prenuptial agreement is made before marriage or civil partnership.



A postnuptial agreement deals with broadly similar financial issues but is created afterwards.



A cohabitation agreement is different. It is designed for couples who live together but are not married or civil partners, and can record arrangements concerning matters such as property and finances.

The correct document therefore depends on your relationship status, timing and what you want the agreement to achieve.

How Can a Solicitor Help With a Postnuptial Agreement?

Specialist family law advice will ensure the agreement reflects both your financial circumstances and the way the court would approach it in future.

Our family lawyers can help with:

Identifying the assets and financial matters that should be addressed



Reviewing and coordinating financial disclosure



Advising on property, pensions, inheritance and business interests



Drafting and negotiating the terms of the agreement



Assessing whether the proposed arrangements are fair and workable



Reviewing an existing prenuptial or postnuptial agreement



Coordinating advice involving trusts, substantial family wealth or overseas assets



Advising where the validity or effect of an agreement is disputed

JMW advises on postnuptial agreements ranging from relatively straightforward arrangements to those involving businesses, property portfolios, trusts and international assets.