Can One Lawyer Represent Both Parties In A Divorce Settlement?

Yes, using the 'One Couple, One Lawyer' approach. Specialist Divorce lawyer Linda Pope explains how this new approach to divorce works in practice.

Couples seeking a more co-operative approach to the arrangements to be made following the breakdown of a relationship now have the opportunity of using the 'One Couple, One Lawyer' model for most family related disputes including divorce, separation, financial matters and the arrangements for their children.

This new approach enables couples to instruct one lawyer to give the same legal advice and guide them to achieving an agreed outcome in a dignified and conflict-free manner.

Why couples use the 'One Couple, One Lawyer' approach

Reduced Conflict – especially for couples who will continue to co-parent in the future.

Consistent legal advice – no conflicting advice.

Cost-Effective – having one joint lawyer results in lower legal fees, and the process can be completed more efficiently.

Faster Resolution – with a shared understanding of the legal process and a focus on co-operation, couples are more likely to reach agreements more efficiently.

Reduced Emotional Stress – there is no getting away from the fact that breaking up is hard to do and can take it toll on someone's emotional and mental health.

Child-Centred Approach – The process can be less stressful for children and their families.

Improved Communication – this approach helps to facilitate open and honest communications which then enables the parties to work towards a common goal to find mutually agreeable solutions together.

Empowerment – This approach empowers couples to take control of their own separation. By working together with a single lawyer, they can feel more involved in the decision-making process and have a greater sense of agency.

Is the 'One Couple, One Lawyer' approach right for you?

While the 'One couple, One lawyer' approach offers many benefits, it is not suitable for everyone. It works best for couples who can maintain a functional level of communication and there is mutual respect. In cases involving domestic abuse, deep-seated animosity and child welfare and safeguarding concerns, individual representation would still be necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.