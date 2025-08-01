Preparing Families And Trusts For Life After The Settlor

Trusts are often seen as stable, forward-looking vehicles designed to endure over generations. Yet time and again, trustees and advisers encounter a common vulnerability in that the moment the settlor (the family's patriarch or matriarch) passes away, longstanding harmony can quickly give way to confusion, disagreement, or even legal disputes.

While the legal structure may remain intact, the absence of the settlor's guiding presence often reveals deeper fault lines within the family system.

This article explores how families and trustees can address this challenge proactively.

By embedding shared values, clear expectations, and governance frameworks into the family's long-term planning, it is possible to mitigate the risk of future disputes and strengthen intergenerational unity. From family constitutions to structured communication strategies, the solutions are as much relational as they are legal.

When the Glue is Gone

The passing of a family's founder often acts as a pressure test. For years, the settlor may have played a central role, whether formally or informally, in keeping family members aligned and navigating tensions behind the scenes. Trustees frequently report that families appear united and well-managed while the settlor is alive, only for fractures to surface shortly after their death.

Some common issues include:

disagreements over the interpretation of the settlor's intentions;

rivalries between siblings or other beneficiaries;

diverging views on how trust assets should be invested or distributed;

resentment over perceived inequality or lack of transparency; and

loss of a sense of shared purpose or direction.

While these issues are emotional at their core, they can easily spill into formal trustee complaints or litigation, which are costly, time-consuming, and damaging to family relationships.

Embedding Governance Before It's Needed

Effective planning for life after the settlor must begin long before their death. The goal is not simply to set out instructions, but to foster clarity, communication, and cohesion. The following, can assist in achieving this.

Letters of Wishes – For trusts, a well-drafted and regularly updated letter of wishes can provide trustees with insight into the settlor's personal intentions. However, letters of wishes should not be overly prescriptive or static. Instead, they should evolve alongside the family and be revisited periodically.

Family Constitutions – A family constitution is a non-binding document that captures the family's values, vision, and agreed principles for working together. It often includes:

a shared mission statement;

definitions of roles and responsibilities;

expectations for governance and communication;

conflict resolution mechanisms; and

guidelines for participation in family business or trusts.

While not legally enforceable, the family constitution acts as a cultural anchor. It enables families to express what matters most to them and set expectations for future generations.

Trustees should encourage settlors to share their intentions openly with beneficiaries where appropriate, to reduce surprises and misinterpretation later on.

Family Councils and Assemblies – These are structured forums where family members gather periodically to receive updates, ask questions, and participate in high-level discussions. Councils help to:

promote transparency and shared understanding;

educate younger generations on the family's structures and values; and

create a safe environment for raising concerns.

Including representatives from each family branch can ensure inclusivity and balance. Trustees and advisers can serve as facilitators or observers.

Education and Engagement – Trusts work best when beneficiaries understand them. Regular education on trust mechanics, financial literacy, and the purpose of family wealth goes a long way in avoiding entitlement or alienation.

Some families even create mentorship or internship programmes within the family business or philanthropic structures to help younger members gain insight and responsibility gradually.

Balancing Legal Duties with Human Realities

Trustees are not just administrators – they are often interpreters, mediators, and educators.

Trustees who succeed in managing a family trust beyond the settlor's lifetime, typically:

build relationships with the next generation early;

encourage dialogue rather than acting solely as a firewall;

document decisions with clarity and rationale; and

remain neutral while still empathetic to family dynamics.

Where tensions exist, trustees may consider involving a neutral third party, such as a family governance consultant or professional mediator, to help resolve issues before they escalate.

Preventing Disputes, Not Eliminating Emotion

Even the most carefully planned structures cannot eliminate grief, rivalry, or disagreement. However, they can provide frameworks for navigating those emotions constructively.

Key strategies:

Holding regular review meetings with the trustee and beneficiaries.

Encouraging settlors to share their values and legacy while still alive.

Ensuring all relevant documents (letters of wishes, memoranda, etc.) are coherent and accessible.

Creating flexibility where appropriate, e.g., giving trustees discretion to adapt distributions or investment strategies to future conditions.

Conclusion

Trusts are designed to outlast any individual however, that longevity depends not just on legal mechanics, but on the relationships they support. Preparing for the post-settlor era is not about control from beyond the grave, but about stewardship: equipping the family with the clarity, cohesion, and culture to navigate the future together.

By embedding governance, promoting communication, and anticipating sources of tension, families can turn a moment of loss into a reaffirmation of unity. In doing so, they give trustees the tools not only to manage assets, but to preserve legacies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.