The Pathfinder Pilot: A New Approach To Private Children Law Cases In West Yorkshire (28 July 2025)

Since Tuesday 3rd June 2025, all new private children law applications in Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, and Wakefield have been dealt with under a new process known as the Pathfinder Pilot.

What Is the Pathfinder Pilot?

The Pilot is a new approach to the way in which courts will handle private children law proceedings. This scheme is designed to make the court process more efficient and focused on the child's voice and ensuring that the child's view's, wishes and feelings are at the centre of the court process.

The Pathfinder scheme is already being used in other areas of the UK including, Dorset, Wales and Birmingham with positive results for children and families.

Key Features of the New Scheme

Support for Domestic Abuse Survivors: Additional support will be provided to victims of domestic abuse through Independent Domestic Violence Advocates (IDVA) who can provide specialist assistance throughout the court process.

Support for those Self-Representing: The Pathfinder Scheme is more user friendly for people who are representing themselves without a solicitor (also known as Litigants in Person). Throughout the case, a case progression officer from the court will help people who are self-represented to ensure they understand the court process, have received the court papers and are aware of any key dates.

What happens when I make an application to court?

If you begin a private law children case in one of the participating West Yorkshire courts after 3rd June 2025, your case will follow the steps below:

1. Mediation Information and Assessment Meeting (MIAM)

Both parties are required to attend a MIAM, unless an exemption applies. Common exemptions include evidence of domestic abuse, child protection concerns and cases requiring urgent action

2. Application Submission

You must submit a C100 form to the court to formally begin proceedings.

3. First Gatekeeping Appointment

Within 48 hours, the court holds a "Gatekeeping Appointment". This is a time listed where a Court legal advisor will consider the application in private, without the attendance of the parties and decide what the next steps should be before making the necessary Directions Order.

4. Child Impact Report

Within 8 weeks, a Family Court Adviser from CAFCASS or the Local Authority will be assigned to prepare a Child Impact Report, which includes:

Views of the parents and the child

Safeguarding concerns

Domestic abuse considerations

In most cases, the child will be seen in person as part of this process. The report will contain recommendations for how the case should proceed.

5. Second Gatekeeping Appointment

Once the Child Impact Report is submitted, there will be a second Gatekeeping Appointment. Again, no parties attend this hearing. The court will review the Child Impact Report and may do the following:-

a) Make directions such as that the parents should attend mediation or a parenting programme to help them reach an agreement.

b) Make final orders to conclude the case; or

c) List the case for a Decision hearing within two weeks.

Decision Hearing

If a Decision Hearing is needed, all parties attend. The Judge will take a pro-active, problem solving approach. The Court will investigate the issues and encourage parties to reach an agreement based on what is in the best interests of the child after considering the Child Impact Report. The Court can make final decision at this hearing.

In some cases a further review hearing may be needed and where there are complex issues such as serious domestic abuse, a finding of fact haring or further final hearing may be necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.