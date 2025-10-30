Are You In A Puzzle Or A Mystery?

Leadership on a tightrope, part 6.

One of the most critical leadership skills is knowing when to go deep—and when to change course. The difference is between solving a puzzle and navigating a mystery.

In a puzzle, all the pieces are on the table. The challenge is in arranging them correctly. These are the moments when leaders must focus, analyze, and execute with precision. But in a mystery, not all the facts are known. The path forward is murky. It requires inference, experimentation, and the humility to pivot when new information emerges.

The best leaders I have worked with know the difference. They can drop into focused analysis and execution when the situation demands it. But they also know when to float like a butterfly—light on their feet, scanning the horizon for signals that the game has changed.

Puzzles lend themselves to analytical work, with all the experts gathered around the table. Mysteries need brainstorming and fresh ideas. Here you can also benefit from a group effort, but a diversity of backgrounds and cognitive styles is most essential.

Supply chain overhauls were once more of a puzzle—every variable known, every lever mapped. But when COVID hit, businesses had to pivot overnight. The facts were incomplete. The rules had changed. It became a mystery. And as we have seen this year with the escalation in tariffs and other trade barriers, the ability to shift modes—quickly and decisively—is a skill every leader needs.

Too often, leaders get stuck in one mode. They go deep when they should be scanning. Or they pivot too soon, mistaking complexity for chaos.

The key is situational awareness. Ask yourself: Do I have all the pieces? Or am I still discovering them? Is this a moment for focus—or for flexibility?

Leadership is not about always having the answers. It's about knowing which questions to ask—and when to change them.

