Training In Flux: How Compliance Teams Stay Adaptive In Shifting Regulatory Times

The rules are still being written – but your people need guidance now.

When regulations shift without warning, training becomes your first line of communication and your first test of alignment. From new Executive Orders to abrupt reversals in guidance on DEI, ESG, and cybersecurity, compliance leaders are facing a moving target. Training programs – long seen as the foundation of culture and clarity – struggle to keep up.

In a recent NAVEX webinar, U.S. Executive Orders and Ethical Cultures: How to Manage Compliance Risks with Confidence, panelists unpacked the complexity of today's compliance climate. One theme was clear: training and communication must be flexible, aligned, and values-driven.

"We are in a time of incredible ambiguity and uncertainty," said Matt Kelly, CEO of Radical Compliance. "That has a real impact on compliance programs."

"When people don't understand what is expected of them, they become hesitant to act," noted Rebecca Walker, Partner at Kaplan & Walker LLP.

Are your training programs built for this?

You're not alone if your training feels out of step with current expectations. The pressure to get it right – fast – can lead to one of two traps: 1) push outdated content because it's "better than nothing," or 2) wait for absolute clarity that never arrives.

Neither option supports a strong culture. And both leave your program vulnerable.

Signs your training may be falling behind:

Content hasn't been updated to reflect recent regulatory or cultural shifts

You're unsure how to approach DEI, ESG, or AI-related content without creating confusion

Managers are asking for more precise guidance on expectations and escalation

Training feels too generic for your organization's actual risk profile

A modular approach to risk-aligned training

NAVEX training content is designed to evolve as regulations and risks do. Our modular approach means you can adjust for tone, regional nuance, or sensitivity, without overhauling your entire program.

Whether you need to deliver DEI training with adaptable language, reflect new guidance on cybersecurity, or shift messaging around political topics in the workplace, NAVEX training can help you provide clarity and confidence.

What compliance leaders need now

Training should:

Be aligned to real risk, not generalities

Provide clear, consistent direction to managers and employees

Reinforce company values, even amid ambiguity

"Clarity is critical right now," said Shon Ramey, Chief Legal Officer at NAVEX. "Vague or outdated training doesn't just confuse people – it increases risk."

The challenges with training are part of a broader picture: cultural division, regulatory ambiguity, and increasing pressure on compliance leaders to make the right call in the absence of clear rules.

