Social Mobility Day: In Conversation With Jacob Miller (Podcast)

Today we are launching our new podcast series, Different Voices.

For the first episode, to mark Social Mobility Day 2025, Jacob Miller has kindly spoken to Garth Heron, Travers Smith's Diversity & Inclusion Executive, about 'code-switching.' Codeswitching is the act of tailoring your identity to the workplace in order to 'fit in', whether that be changing your accent or talking about your experiences growing up, which can be exhausting.

The conversation takes in what this use of emotional labour can do to someone long-term, particularly as they are trying to rise professionally, and how people from a lower socio-economic background are disproportionately likely to suffer 'imposter syndrome' and doubt themselves.

Social Mobility Day is an annual milestone to raise awareness of the challenges people from a lower socio-economic background can face in the workplace and hopefully challenge the stereotypes and discrimination that can hold some people back professionally.

Thanks to Jacob for his participation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.