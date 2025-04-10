The National Council For Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) Inclusive Language And Communication Guide

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations ('NCVO') has published a publicly accessible guide on inclusive language and communication. The guide aims to help NCVO staff, members and partners understand the importance of inclusive communication which prioritises respect, diversity and inclusion in all interactions.

The guide defines inclusive communications as 'the practice of sharing information in a way that's accessible and respectful to everyone', with the goal of ensuring 'everyone feels valued and understood, and to minimise or remove barriers to effective communication'.

The guidance includes:

guidelines on age-inclusive language, anti-racist language, culturally sensitive language, language around disability, neurodiversity, physical and mental health, gender-inclusive language and LGBTQIA+ inclusive language;

guidelines on accessible communications;

guidance on 'ethical storytelling', a term NCVO uses to refer to storytelling that is inclusive and respectful;

suggestions to help charities put the guidance into practice; and

resources for communication.

The guidance may be accessed here.

Charities operating within the voluntary sector may wish to consider using this guidance to help inform their policies on inclusive practices and language.

This piece was co-authored by Rebecca Willis, a trainee solicitor at the time of writing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.