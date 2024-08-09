2023 Responsible Business Annual Report

Our comprehensive responsible business approach intertwines with every aspect of our firm's purposeful environmental, social, and governance commitments.

We dedicate time and resources to ensuring that our business strategy aligns with our commitments to improving our planet, supporting our communities, serving our clients with excellence, and developing a global and diverse workforce. Through global commitments and partnerships, including to the UN Global Compact and Science Based Targets initiative, and by engaging our leaders, teams, and clients with opportunities for growth and learning, we are proud to evolve our responsible business strategy.

Learn more about our path to net zero, our partnerships worldwide and within communities, our diversity and inclusion strategy, and the success we've had helping clients address pressing ESG challenges and ambitions.

Read our 2023 report

