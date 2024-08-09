ARTICLE
9 August 2024

2023 Responsible Business Annual Report

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore
Our comprehensive responsible business approach intertwines with every aspect of our firm's purposeful environmental, social, and governance commitments.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our comprehensive responsible business approach intertwines with every aspect of our firm's purposeful environmental, social, and governance commitments.

We dedicate time and resources to ensuring that our business strategy aligns with our commitments to improving our planet, supporting our communities, serving our clients with excellence, and developing a global and diverse workforce. Through global commitments and partnerships, including to the UN Global Compact and Science Based Targets initiative, and by engaging our leaders, teams, and clients with opportunities for growth and learning, we are proud to evolve our responsible business strategy.

Learn more about our path to net zero, our partnerships worldwide and within communities, our diversity and inclusion strategy, and the success we've had helping clients address pressing ESG challenges and ambitions.

Read our 2023 report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AlixPartners  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More