Employment Law Explained: What Constitutes Workplace Discrimination? (Video)

Our presenter discusses how discrimination occurs when someone
is treated unfairly due to legally protected characteristics such
as age, disability, race, and more. He explains the different forms
of discrimination—direct, indirect, harassment, and
victimisation—and highlights how the Equality Act 2010 in the
UK protects employees, job applicants, and contractors.
