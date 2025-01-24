ARTICLE
Employment Law Explained: What Constitutes Workplace Discrimination? (Video)

Our presenter discusses how discrimination occurs when someone is treated unfairly due to legally protected characteristics such as age, disability, race, and more. He explains the different forms of discrimination—direct, indirect, harassment, and victimisation—and highlights how the Equality Act 2010 in the UK protects employees, job applicants, and contractors.

