UK Adopts Phased Approach For ID Verification At Companies House

Mandatory ID verification in the UK for directors at Companies House begins from 18 November 2025 with a 12-month transition period.

The UK government has confirmed the timeline and issued guidance for the identity verification process at Companies House, as part of its broad corporate transparency reforms to combat financial crime and improve the quality of the companies register.

Having announced earlier this year the requirements for identity verification and registration of Authorised Corporate Services Providers ("ACSPs"), under the Economic and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 ("ECCTA"), UK authorities have now confirmed that legal requirements for directors and people with significant control ("PSCs") of companies to verify their identities will begin from 18 November 2025.

From that date, new directors will need to verify their identity in order to incorporate a company or be appointed to an existing company. Existing directors will need to confirm they have verified their identity at the time of filing their next annual confirmation statement, as a 12-month transition period begins. Existing PSCs will also need to verify their identity within 12-months of the mandatory identity verification date of 18 November 2025.

Existing directors will be required to provide their Companies House personal code with the company's next confirmation statement, once the transition process has started. Where individuals are a director of multiple companies, the personal code must be used for each one, and for new companies, the personal code for each director must be submitted as part of the registration filing.

Where persons are both a director and PSC of the same company, the personal code must be provided separately for each role. Directors would provide the code in the company's confirmation statement; however, PSCs must provide the code within 14 days of the company's confirmation statement and submit via a new system which the UK government will make available when the requirement comes into force. Any PSC that is not also a director of the same company must provide their personal code within the first 14 days of their birth month, while new PSCs after 18 November 2025 must provide their personal code within 14 days of being added to the register.

Under the ECCTA, any company formation agent such as a corporate services provider, accountant or solicitor that wishes to make a filing at Companies House on behalf of a client, will need to register as an ACSP. Registered ACSPs, or authorised agents, can currently verify ID for clients and the Maples Group was among the first to be registered as an ACSP, with the ability to verify external directors since April 2025.

The Maples Group – UK Identity Verification

We recommend current directors and PSCs take some time to familiarise themselves with these new requirements and utilise this transition period for voluntary verification at Companies House and obtain their personal code. This will ensure any new instructions, such as a new company formation, can be acted upon straight away under the new regime.

The Maples Group makes identity verification easy. Our expert UK corporate services professionals are ready to assist, with the high touch service and speed of execution we are renowned for. We continue to make significant investments in innovative technology to enhance the service we provide to clients, including direct API links to Companies House and the latest systems for e-services and board support, with the highest standards of cyber security, client confidentiality and data protection.

For our client companies, we will be reaching out prior to the filing of annual confirmation statements to ensure adequate time for the directors and PSCs to be verified and ensure our clients remain in full compliance during the transition period. If you don't currently use Maples for corporate secretarial services, we would be pleased to discuss how we can assist you with your ongoing UK company obligations.

