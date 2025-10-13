UK Companies House Confirms Identity Verification Rollout From 18 November

UK Companies House has confirmed that the legal requirements for directors and people with significant control (PSCs) of companies to verify their identities will begin on 18 November.

This new requirement was brought in under the UK's Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA), which introduced the biggest changes to Companies House since corporate registrations were first established in 1844.

Identity verification is to be phased in over a 12-month transition period, as follows:

New directors will need to verify their identity to incorporate a company or be appointed to an existing company.

Existing directors will need to confirm they have verified their identity at the same time as they file their next annual confirmation statement during the 12-month transition period.

Existing PSCs will need to verify their identity in line with an appointed day within 12 months of the commencement of mandatory identity verification on 18 November.

Companies House has estimated that that over six million individuals will need to verify their identity by mid-November 2026 and is therefore encouraging individuals to verify their identities as early as possible. From 18 November, directors and PSCs will be able to check the Companies House register to see identity verification due dates for all their roles.

Individuals can verify their identity either directly with Companies House or through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP). An ACSP, also known as a Companies House 'authorised agent', is a business that is covered by Money Laundering Regulations in the UK. This includes professional service providers such as accountants and solicitors, as well as Trust and Company Service Providers (TCSPs) such as Sovereign Corporate & Trustee Services Ltd (SCATS).

Chester-based SCATS was officially registered as an ACSP with Companies House in March this year, enabling it to carry out identity verification (IDV) checks for company directors and PSCs. To register as an ACSP, applicants must be supervised within the UK by an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) supervisory body. When registration has been completed, ACSPs receive a digital account and a unique identity number.

Also from 18 November, all companies will need to provide Companies House with a registered email address to enable it to communicate any important changes to company law or requirements for a company's compliance. If you use the email address of a third-party agent, such as SCATS, as your registered email address, they must forward you all your company's emails.

From Spring 2026, third-party providers will further be required to be registered as an ACSP to make any filings to Companies House on behalf of their clients.

For international directors or clients unfamiliar with the UK system, Sovereign's ACSP status offers a straightforward route to staying compliant with the evolving demands of UK corporate compliance. For any business with UK-linked structures, especially those involving non-resident directors or shareholders, it is critical to understand and navigate these changes.

SCATS is also a Companies House Assured Agent. This means we are positioned to assist with the Register of Overseas Entities (ROE), which was introduced to identify the beneficial owners of overseas entities (OEs) that own property or land in the UK. We can therefore assist with everything from initial ROE registration and IDV, to filing update statements and verifying structural changes.

