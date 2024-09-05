What Is An INTERPOL Yellow Notice?

INTERPOL Notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing law enforcement in 196 member countries to share crime-related information.

While the INTERPOL Red Notice receives a lot of attention from the press, it is not the only notice that INTERPOL can issue.

While a Red Notice is an alert for law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person, the Yellow Notice is used as a police alert for persons who have disappeared without an explanation. This blog provides further detail on the nature of a Yellow Notice.

What is the purpose of a Yellow Notice?

A Yellow Notice is used to locate and identify an individual. It is published for victims of parental abductions, kidnappings or unexplained disappearances. It is also used to help identify a person who is unable to identify himself or herself.

Who can issue a Yellow Notice?

Yellow Notices are issued by INTERPOL. In 2023, INTERPOL issued 2,687 Yellow Notices.

What is the importance of a Yellow Notice?

The Yellow Notice is a valuable law enforcement tool, particularly where there is the risk that the missing person may be taken across borders. Yellow Notices provide international visibility to cases, meaning border officials are alerted, making border crossing for the missing person more difficult.

Can INTERPOL's database be accessed to look up a Yellow Notice?

Many Yellow Notices are available publicly, however, some Notices are restricted to law enforcement use only.

Can Yellow Notices be unjustly issued?

As is the case with other INTERPOL Notices, it is possible for Yellow Notices to be unjustly issued. If a Yellow Notice is inappropriately issued, it is important to request a deletion of the Notice. It is recommended that legal expertise is sought before you engage in communication with INTERPOL.

