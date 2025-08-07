Protecting Yourself From Job Scams

Keeping you and your money safe is our top priority, and we have stringent safeguarding measures in place to help protect all our customers. But there are also steps you need to take to protect yourself from fraud.

To help you identify potential scams and stay safe, we're publishing a series of articles on fraud protection . This article looks at how to protect yourself from job scams.

What is a job scam?

Job scams happen when someone pretends to offer you a job, but it's actually a trick to get your money or personal details. These scams often target people who are actively job hunting, especially if they're in a tough financial spot or feeling uncertain about work.

Scammers might claim to be from real companies or recruitment agencies, using real names and logos to make it all seem believable. You might see their fake job posts on job boards, social media or even in your email. They often offer roles that sound too good to be true, like guaranteed jobs, remote work or high pay for minimal effort.

Once you show interest, they usually ask for an upfront fee, maybe for a background check, training or equipment. Sometimes, they also ask for your sensitive information like your bank details, passport or National Insurance number, pretending it's part of the hiring process.

These scams can really hurt. Not only do they take advantage of people during a stressful time, but they can also lead to financial loss or identity theft.

An example of a job scam

Sophie, a recent university graduate, was excited when she came across a remote marketing job that seemed perfect. The recruiter got in touch quickly, praising her skills and offering her the position almost immediately with no interview required.

Everything sounded great, except for one small detail. She had to pay £100 upfront for training materials. The recruiter reassured her that it was just a formality and she'd get the money back with her first paycheck.

Trusting the process, Sophie sent the payment. But after that, the recruiter suddenly stopped responding. The company's website vanished, and so did her hopes of starting the new job. It was only then that she realised she had fallen victim to a job scam.

Five tips to protect yourself from job scams

1. Do your homework on the employer

Before you even consider applying for a job, take a few minutes to dig into the company. Do they have an official website? Are there reviews from past employees or job seekers? Check their social media presence and see if their contact details match what's listed on their website. If you can't find much about them, or if something just doesn't add up – like an overly generic company name or a suspiciously new website – trust your gut and be cautious. Real companies have a track record, and a legitimate employer will always have a way for you to verify their credentials.

2. Never pay for a job

A genuine job will never come with a price tag. If a company or recruiter asks you to pay an advance fee , whether it's for training, background checks, or 'starter kits', that's a major red flag. Scammers often use these tactics to make quick money, disappearing once you've handed over your cash. A real employer covers the costs of hiring and onboarding new employees, so if someone is asking you to pay before you start working, it's best to walk away.

3. Double-check job offers

If you receive an unexpected job offer, don't accept it without doing some verification. Scammers know how to make fake job offers look convincing, using professional-looking emails and even fake contracts. Always verify the job by reaching out to them directly using contact details found through your own research, not the ones the recruiter provides. If the offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

4. Be careful with personal information

Scammers are often after more than just your money. They also want your personal details. Be wary of any job application or recruiter asking for sensitive information like your bank details, passport number, or National Insurance number before an official job offer is in place. A real employer will only ask for these details at the right stage in the hiring process, and never over an unsecured website. If you're unsure, ask why they need the information and verify the request with the company directly.

5. Look out for red flags in communication

Fake job offers often come with warning signs, like vague job descriptions, spelling and grammar mistakes, or overly casual messages from 'recruiters.' If an employer is pushing you to make quick decisions, offering a job without an interview, or communicating through unofficial channels like WhatsApp or Telegram, be sceptical. A genuine hiring process takes time and includes proper steps like interviews and background checks. If someone is rushing you into making a decision, take a step back and reconsider.

What to do if you're targeted by a job scam

If you think you've fallen for a job scam, don't panic – but do act fast. The sooner you take steps to protect yourself, the better your chances of minimising any damage.

If you've shared personal or banking information, contact your bank immediately. They might be able to block any unauthorised transactions or put extra security measures in place to protect your account.

It's also important to report the scam. In the UK, job scams can be reported to Action Fraud . If you've received a fraudulent job offer via email, you can forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk. If it came through a text message, you can report it by forwarding the message to 7726. For suspicious web pages, these can be reported to National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

If you've given out any passwords or login details, change them immediately, especially if you use the same credentials across multiple accounts. Scammers often try to access other platforms using stolen information, so take extra precautions where possible.

More information on job scams

Job scams often go hand in hand with other types of fraud, like identity theft and phishing. If you want to learn more about protecting yourself online, take a look at our other fraud prevention guides .

If you've already been affected by a job scam, you're not alone. Organisations like Victim Support offer free, specialist advice and resources to help people who have experienced fraud.

And remember, we're always here for you. If you have any concerns about your financial transactions, don't hesitate to reach out . Your security is our top priority, and we're always happy to help!

