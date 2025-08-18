The Fraud Files Podcast Series

Brought to you by our Corporate Crime and Investigations team, The Fraud Files: Decoding the Economic Crime Act breaks down everything listeners need to know about the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, its impact on corporate criminal liability, and the new offence of failure to prevent fraud.

Join our experts as they break down, episode by episode, key elements of the new offence and examine its impact across different sectors and types of fraud.

Latest Episode

Episode 9: Financial Institutions

This episode brings together our CCI and contentious regulatory teams to consider the impact of the Failure to Prevent Fraud offence on financial institutions. Jon Ford, Elizabeth Head and Ally Fitzgerald explore the risk areas that financial institutions may be exposed to as well as why financial institutions may be at an increased risk of enforcement in comparison to other organisations. They also provide insight into the steps that the HSF Kramer team have seen financial institutions take to prepare themselves for the September implementation date.

Please also see our blogpost for further discussion of this topic, and this briefing for an overview of the new offence of Failure to Prevent Fraud.

self Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · The Fraud Files EP9: Financial Institutions

ALL EPISODES

Episode 1: Failure to prevent – an introduction

In this initial episode, Susannah Cogman, Elizabeth Head and Jessica Chappatte provide an overview of the key provisions of the new Act and its impact on corporates, as well as some teasers for future episodes.

You can find links to further background reading mentioned in this episode below:

Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act passed in UK Parliament

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill: where are we now?

Further UK corporate criminal liability reform – corporates may be liable for actions of senior managers

Failure to prevent fraud – what are the implications of the new offence?

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files: Decoding the Economic Crime Act: EP1 Failure to prevent – an introduction

Episode 2: Bonus episode on Companies House and POCA reform

We have recorded a special bonus episode of the Fraud Files podcast which departs from our analysis of the failure to prevent fraud and identification doctrine reform elements of the Economic Crime Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (the "Act") and provides an overview of the other changes introduced by this piece of omnibus legislation. In this episode, hosted by Elizabeth Head, Sarah Hawes talks through the Act's extensive reforms to Companies House, and Susannah Cogman provides an overview of other changes introduced by the Act, including in particular in relation to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files: Decoding the Economic Crime Act – bonus episode on Companies House and POCA reform

Episode 3: Jurisdictional scope of the new Failure to Prevent Fraud Offence

Which companies inside or outside the UK may be liable under the new Failure to Prevent Fraud Offence? How should companies think about jurisdiction in scoping their 'reasonable procedures' project? In this episode, Susannah Cogman, Brian Spiro and Ali Grodzki provide an overview of the jurisdictional scope of the Failure to Prevent Fraud Offence, which is potentially very broad and differs in important ways from that of the failure to prevent bribery offence under the Bribery Act 2010.

You can also read our accompanying briefing on this topic, which is available on our blog.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files: Decoding the Economic Crime Act EP3

Episode 4: Focus on the financial sector – APP fraud

In the first of our "crossover" episodes, Susannah Cogman is joined by Jenny Stainsby from HSF's Financial Services Regulatory team to look at the financial sector's current focus on APP fraud, its interaction with the offence of failure to prevent fraud, and other steps being taken to tackle this widespread fraud typology. Stay tuned for Part 2 of our financial sector focus where we will be looking at some of the other implications of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 for financial institutions, as well as further episodes focusing on other key aspects of the Act.

You can find further information on APP fraud and the FCA's approach to fraud prevention here:

APP fraud and vulnerable customers – lost in implementation?

APP Fraud: Prevention is surely better than paying out

APP Fraud – the UK is increasingly looking out of step

Tackling APP Fraud in the UK: where to next?

Proceeds of fraud - Detecting and preventing money mules

Firms should strengthen anti-fraud systems and must treat victims of fraud better, review finds

Anti-fraud controls and complaint handling in firms (with a focus on APP Fraud)

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files: Decoding the Economic Crime Act EP4: Focus on the financial sector – APP fraud

Episode 5: Associated persons and failure to prevent fraud

Under the new offence of failure to prevent fraud, companies can incur liability as a result of acts by their "associated persons". In this episode Elizabeth Head, Rob Hunt and Shannan Casey-Black discuss the types of third parties that can be "associated persons" for this purpose, consider how this compares with similar concepts under the Bribery Act 2010 and the Criminal Finances Act 2017, and provide some advice to companies as they start to think about their risks in this area.

You can also read our accompanying briefing on this topic, which is available on our blog.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files: Decoding the Economic Crime Act EP5: Associated persons & failure to prevent fraud

Episode 6: Identification doctrine reform

Under the so-called identification doctrine, companies could previously only be held criminally liable for a criminal offence requiring a particular mental state (e.g. knowledge, dishonesty etc.) if the mental state of a person representing the company's "directing mind and will" could be attributed to the company. In response to suggestions that the doctrine did not adequately deal with the realities of corporate structures, making it disproportionately difficult to prosecute large organisations for wrongdoing committed by their employees, Parliament enacted the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA 2023), which introduced a new statutory route to attributing criminal liability to a corporate. Under new provisions which came into force in December 2023, a corporate can be liable where a 'senior manager', acting with their actual or apparent authority, commits a listed economic crime offence. In this episode, Elizabeth Head, Eamon McCarthy-Keen, and Jessica Chappatte discuss the background to the reforms, the new provisions of the ECCTA 2023, and the implications for businesses of this expanded route to corporate criminal liability.

You can also read our briefing on this topic, which is available on our blog.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files: Decoding the Economic Crime Act EP6: Identification doctrine reform

Episode 7: Helping you prepare for failure to prevent fraud

Following the publication of the long-awaited Government Guidance on reasonable fraud prevention procedures, this episode seeks to help organisations prepare for failure to prevent fraud, the new offence which will come into effect on 1 September 2025. As part of this episode, Kate Meakin, Elizabeth Head and Alexandra Fitzgerald discuss the Guidance and in particular how organisations should be implementing its principles-based approach. While the Guidance is not prescriptive, it does provide some helpful advice on what the Government intended by 'reasonable' fraud prevention procedures, which the speakers explore as well as providing some practical considerations that organisations should be giving thought to now and how they can best prepare over the coming months.

You can also read our accompanying briefing on this topic, which is available on our blog.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files EP7: Helping you prepare for failure to prevent fraud

Episode 8: Supply chain risks

This episode brings together our CC&I and ESG teams to consider supply chain risks, both in the context of failure to prevent fraud and of broader sustainability issues. Elizabeth Head, Kate Meakin and Rebecca Chin discuss whether suppliers are associated persons for the purposes of failure to prevent fraud, increased international expectations and requirements around human rights and environmental due diligence on supply chains, and the steps that companies can consider taking to address these risks.

Further information on the topics covered in this episode can be found in these links:

A summary of failure to prevent fraud is here

Further information on ESG and money laundering issues in supply chains is here

Information on the EU forced labour ban is here

Information on the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive is here

We discuss UK calls for the introduction of mandatory human rights due diligence here

We discuss the EU's Omnibus proposals here.

To receive our latest ESG insights, sign up to our ESG Newsletter here.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · The Fraud Files EP8: Supply chain risks

