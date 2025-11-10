Podcast: Failure To Prevent Fraud

Over the past year, the UK has implemented sweeping reforms concerning how corporates can become liable for fraud. In this podcast episode, Matt Townsend, co-head of our Global International Trade group, is joined by counsel Tom d'Ardenne (London) and associate Ming Zee Tee (London) to unpack the new failure to prevent fraud offence and its implications for M&A.

Our speakers explain how large companies may be held to account for fraud committed by employees, agents, subsidiaries, and other associated persons providing services. They explain what types of fraud are covered by the offence and how this regulation will reshape M&A due diligence and deal execution. The discussion highlights the practical steps businesses should take—particularly around governance, policies, and procedures—to mitigate risk and preserve value in transactions.

Drawing parallels to the transformational effect of the UK Bribery Act in 2011, we expect to see a significant shift in how clients prepare for and conduct deals. Tune in for a practical discussion of how the new rules will operate and the key implications businesses need to consider.

