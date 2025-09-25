Changing Times: Five Trends We're Seeing In The Students' Union Sector

We explore the current themes reshaping students' unions, from governance and digital democracy to funding and activism.

If you've spent any time around students' unions lately, you'll know they're in a period of serious evolution. From how they're funded to how they engage students, the sector is shifting, fast. Here are five trends we're seeing that are shaping the future of students' unions across the UK.

1. Governance is getting a makeover

The traditional model of a few full-time officers and a big trustee board? It's still around, but it's evolving. Some unions are leaning into community organising models, while others are paying part-time officers to widen access and representation. There's a growing appetite for governance that reflects the diversity and lived experience of the student body, and that means rethinking who gets to lead, and how. In fact, we've devoted a whole article to this topic recently, which you can read here.

2. Democracy, but make it digital

Student Council meetings with 30 people and a packet of biscuits? Not cutting it anymore. Unions are experimenting with new ways to engage students in decision-making, from online forums and digital referenda to pop-up democracy and issue-based consultations. It's about meeting students where they are (usually on their phones) and making participation feel relevant, accessible, and impactful.

3. Money talks: diversifying income streams

Let's start with the elephant in the room: finances. With block grants under pressure and costs rising across the board, unions are getting creative. We're seeing everything from commercial partnerships and consultancy services to alumni fundraising and shared senior management teams. The goal? Build resilience without compromising values. It's not easy, but it's sparking some seriously innovative thinking.

4. Still political, still proud

Despite the challenges, students' unions haven't lost their political edge. From climate justice to Gaza, students are still showing up to campaign on issues they care about. What's changing is the approach from the sector: while charity law still prohibits SUs from using resources on issues that are outside their charitable purposes, we're seeing more engagement and collaboration with students to help them have a voice, while staying within the law.

5. Mergers on the horizon

This one's big. There are increasing noises about universities merging to form super-sized institutions, with the recent announcement about Greenwich and Kent expected to be the start of a bigger trend. When institutions merge, students' unions often follow suit. We've helped a couple of SUs through merger processes and although it can be challenging, it can present plenty of opportunities for both the charity and its students. After all, together we are stronger.

Final Thoughts

The students' union sector is adapting – not just to survive, but to thrive. It's the biggest shift in the sector for twenty years. These trends reflect a sector that's listening, learning, and leading in new ways. It's not without its challenges, but it's also full of opportunity.

