Corporate Finance Firms' Client Categorisation - Evidence Of Good Practice, But Room For Improvement: FCA Feedback

The FCA has published the results of a multi-firm review into client categorisation in corporate finance firms (CFFs): High-level observations following an FCA multi-firm review into client categorisation in CFFs.

The review focused on CFFs' compliance with COBS 3 client categorisation rules and COBS 4 certification requirements. The FCA's focus was on whether there are practices that may pose a risk, notably to retail issuers and individual investors (for context, see the FCA's September 2023 Dear CEO letter relating to the supervisory strategy for the CFF portfolio).

The FCA selected 10 CFFs whose activities fell into as many of the following four categories as possible: firms (i) with clients they categorised as elective professional; (ii) with corporate finance contacts; (iii) that marketed high-risk investments; and (iv) that raised funds from individual investors.

The table below summarises the areas for improvement and examples of good practice identified (which also reflect firms' remedial actions) in relation to the topics considered by the FCA under the review.

Topic Areas for improvement Good practice identified Categorising clients: client categorisation Not conducting and documenting a categorisation assessment when onboarding.

Not keeping supporting records at the time of the assessment.

Superficial, 'tick box' categorisation without referring to which criteria are met and how.

Applying invalid criteria to categorise a client as 'per-se' professional (e.g. a public listing or including capital not yet raised in the balance sheet). Recording the client categorisation assessment in a defined document (e.g. the New Business Committee form).

Setting out the assessment against the applicable COBS 3 criteria and how the client meets these criteria (e.g. by referring to the Financial Services Register or specific metrics in the accounts).

Having Compliance review the form and saving it with supporting documents in the client/deal file at the time of assessment.

The FCA reminds firms that the effect of COBS 3.4.1R is that a client incorrectly categorised as a professional client, where the criteria in COBS 3.5 have not been met and who is not an eligible counterparty, is a retail client, regardless of the terms of business they have signed. Categorising clients: elective professional categorisation Gaps in the process of assessing clients as elective professional.

Taking an unstructured approach to conducting and documenting the elective professional qualitative assessment.

Not considering the ongoing eligibility of a client who is a natural person and has been assessed as elective professional (i.e. when it is appropriate to refresh a client categorisation assessment). The FCA expects firms to use structured assessments to evaluate whether a client meets the specific criteria in COBS 3.5.3R for the elective professional categorisation and to keep adequate supporting records. Categorising corporate finance contacts: conducting an assessment Firms' client categorisation assessment process for the purpose of communicating financial promotions was not always clear or rigorous.

Some firms did not conduct or record any kind of formal assessment, instead relying on a close and longstanding relationship with an investor for categorisation purposes. Maintaining an organised list of contacts with a clear process for adding an investor to the contacts list, assessing their category and undertaking checks to verify it.

Retaining records and supporting documents; reviewing and updating the list periodically and before a promotion is communicated.

Re-categorising a contact that no longer meets the initial criteria or receives promotions in a new capacity (e.g. for a new employer or investing their personal funds). Categorising corporate finance contacts: meeting the requirements to treat an investor as a corporate finance contact Using wording in communications with contacts that implies a client relationship, where the firm may not meet the conditions to treat the person as a contact, but is also failing to properly treat them as a client.

Disclaimers that do not clearly indicate the firm does not advise or act for the contact. The FCA would not consider information "buried in a disclaimer" to meet the requirement to 'clearly indicate'. Making the contact aware at multiple points in the contact onboarding and transaction lifecycle that they are not a client of the firm and will not be afforded these protections. Categorising corporate finance contacts: using the elective professional categorisation Purporting to rely, under COBS 3.5.8G, on a historic assessment to send promotions without considering possible changes to the natural person's eligibility (e.g. due to health issues or other incapacity).

Wrongly categorising individuals as 'per-se' professional, referencing their current or past job descriptions and failing to conduct and document an adequate assessment for the purpose of treating them as elective professional. [Note: the FCA's observations were similar to those in relation to the assessment of clients as elective professional (see above).] The FCA expects firms to use structured assessments to evaluate whether a contact meets the qualitative assessment for the elective professional categorisation and to keep adequate supporting records. Certifying retail investors as high net worth or sophisticated Not always clear that firms identified the type of investment and the applicable financial promotion provisions with which to comply in order to market to retail investors. The FCA found a lack of clarity on whether its rules or Financial Promotion Order (FPO) provisions were relied on.

Most firms had some process to form a reasonable belief of, establish or ascertain the investor certification, but the FCA identified gaps in these processes. Identifying what financial promotion provisions were being complied with to market to investors, the types of potential investors and the investment type as part of the transaction governance (e.g. in the New Business Committee form).

Having a clear process for establishing the certification by getting signed statements, reviewing them and taking reasonable steps to verify them based on other information available to the firm and in open sources.

Having an annual renewal process, with alerts flagging investor statements approaching expiry or expired; embargoing the communication of financial promotions to persons with out-of-date statements; having systems to prevent investors that were not certified from accessing/receiving promotions. Policies and procedures Firms' documented client categorisation policies were not always tailored to the firms' business. In some cases, they were high level or copied FCA Handbook rules without identifying those that applied to the firm's activities and how the firm's systems and processes complied with them in practice.

Some policies omitted parts of firms' processes or key COBS rules (e.g. re-categorisation, records, or for when corporate finance contacts are clients).

The FCA found that firms with clear and comprehensive written policies also appeared to have more effective client categorisation processes. Policies tailored to the firm's business model, detailing its regulatory permissions, business lines, clients and investors within the firm's risk appetite, and whether any investors are corporate finance contacts.

Identifying and referencing the applicable COBS 3 and COBS 4 rules and how the firm complies with them, including flowcharts or diagrams and templates, covering all business lines and the entire categorisation process lifecycle.

Next steps

The FCA is sharing the review's findings to help the market better understand regulatory expectations. It encourages firms to consider which observations are relevant to their processes/business models and address any risk of harm identified.

The FCA will continue to monitor firms' conduct in these areas as part of ongoing CFF portfolio supervisory work. However, as previously announced, the FCA plans to review and update the COBS 3 client categorisation rules. It will shortly consult on proposals to reflect the feedback received to the discussion chapter in CP24/24 that related to modernising COBS 3.It therefore asks firms to engage with and consider this upcoming consultation before making changes to their processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.