A&O Shearman Boardroom Briefing: Key Issues For Directors And Senior Management Of UK Public Companies

Welcome to our latest edition of Boardroom briefing, where we explore the latest legal developments facing UK boards in a rapidly evolving world.

We are experiencing a period of unprecedented change.

The U.S. administration has implemented a radical series of policy initiatives that are forcing businesses to adapt to trade volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

These adaptations sit alongside the need to respond to technological advances, AI, climate change, geopolitical, fiscal, productivity and growth challenges, together with concerns around demographic shifts and individuals' financial welfare.

The changes, and the myriad ways they crystalise and interact with each other, present a rapidly and continuously evolving landscape that boards need to navigate, particularly as continuous legislative, regulatory and case law developments responding to them are happening at pace.

The articles in this briefing collect our latest insights and practical guidance on these issues.

We hope you find them valuable and instructive.

In this edition, we explore:

The escalating volatility in global trade, the newly announced U.S.-UK economic prosperity deal (EPD) and preparing for ongoing uncertainty.

How to manage global supply chain risk in response to geopolitical shifts and recent case law updates.

Key takeaways from the government's recent Cyber Governance Code of Practice and forthcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill.

Board responsibilities with respect to the recently enacted offence of failure to prevent fraud.

The trends and practical steps boards should consider to be prepared for strategic shareholder activism.

The implications of the EU Pay Transparency Directive and whether similar measures could be introduced in the UK.

The upcoming Employment Rights Bill, which is poised to bring about a substantial transformation in workplace dynamics, including in relation to union recognition.

How sustainability regulation in the EU and the UK is rapidly reconfiguring growth, security, competitiveness and cost-cutting goals amid changing geopolitical and economic realities.

How the UK Stewardship Code 2026 will promote clarity, accountability, and effective stewardship across the investment chain.

