ARTICLE
16 June 2025

The Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA)

M
Macfarlanes LLP

Contributor

Macfarlanes LLP logo
We are a London-based law firm, built and shaped around the needs of our clients. Our blend of expertise, agility and culture means we have the flexibility to meet our clients’ most challenging demands and to champion innovation. We operate in three broad areas: assisting clients with their major transactions, from complex M&A and real estate transactions to the creation of sophisticated financial products; aiding our clients with their most consequential litigation and investigations; and advising on all aspects of our clients’ private capital needs, working with asset managers, family offices and individual entrepreneurs. The scope of our services is distinct, and we are a foremost firm in each of these areas.
Explore Firm Details
ECCTA is part of the UK government's push to tackle corporate fraud and to introduce greater accountability to the corporate register. It introduced a number of significant changes...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Lorna Emson,Brian Spiro, and Helen Harvey

What the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 means for UK companies and directors, including the changes to corporate criminal liability

ECCTA is part of the UK government's push to tackle corporate fraud and to introduce greater accountability to the corporate register. It introduced a number of significant changes, including the incoming failure to prevent fraud offence, the lowering of the threshold for corporate criminally liability, significant reforms to Companies House and much more.

To understand all you need to know, explore our related material below.

Key resources

Need to know summaries

Podcast

Articles

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lorna Emson
Lorna Emson
Photo of Brian Spiro
Brian Spiro
Photo of Helen Harvey
Helen Harvey
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More