The Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA)

What the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 means for UK companies and directors, including the changes to corporate criminal liability
ECCTA is part of the UK government's push to tackle corporate fraud and to introduce greater accountability to the corporate register. It introduced a number of significant changes, including the incoming failure to prevent fraud offence, the lowering of the threshold for corporate criminally liability, significant reforms to Companies House and much more.
Key resources
Need to know summaries
- Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023
- Corporate liability for Failure to Prevent Fraud - what you need to know
- ECCTA - Corporate Criminal Liability
Podcast
Articles
- Financial Services firms take note – new sector specific guidance on failure to prevent fraud
- A new chapter: the UK's Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023
- New powers for Companies House
- New Year, New Powers: Serious Fraud Office gains greater powers to compel information at an early stage
