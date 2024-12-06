What Exceptional Leadership Looks Like

Exceptional leadership is more than strategy. It is standing up for people and principles, especially when it is not easy.

For most CEOs, doing so is largely a matter of saying the right things, and the risks are relatively small. But in a world of rising armed conflict and threats to political freedom, news organizations are called upon to do more.

Journalists around the world put their lives and liberties on the line every day. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 87 journalists and media workers have been killed so far in 2024, which may be on track to exceed the 99 killed last year.

In this context, the remarkable bravery of the Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich in continuing his reporting inside Russia after the invasion of Ukraine stands out, as does the unflagging advocacy shown by the Wall Street Journal's leadership and staff, beginning with their editor, Emma Tucker. After his wrongful detention, the paper and its parent company, News Corp, applied their considerable political and financial capital in order to ensure that Gershkovich returned home as soon as possible. While this took 500 days, it is a testament to their tenacity—and that of his family and friends—that the complex, multi-country prisoner exchange was eventually secured.

Being advocates for our people, culture, and values is a central responsibility of the CEO. While we are rarely called upon to do so in such extreme circumstances, the example shown by the Wall Street Journal reminds us not to lose sight of this critical element of our role.

Journalism has a unique role in our society. Sunlight truly is the best antiseptic, and we at AlixPartners are proud to support the work of the Committee to Protect Journalists, which held its annual International Press Freedom Awards on November 21. We should all be grateful for the courage that many journalists display.

Thank you.

