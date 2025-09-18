Emagine Acquires Aveas

The leading European business and IT consultancy, emagine, backed by the Nordic private equity sponsor Axcel, has acquired the UK-based technology advisory firm Aveas, marking emagine's 12th acquisition in five years. Plesner once again acted as lead legal counsel to Axcel and emagine, continuing our long-standing role on emagine's continuous strategy of add-on acquisitions across Europe.

With Aveas joining the group, emagine strengthens its position in the UK, one of Europe's most advanced and competitive digital economies, and highlights its commitment to supporting leading organisations in financial services, banking, and insurance.

Aveas, founded in 2013, has established itself as a trusted partner for global blue-chip clients across FMCG, manufacturing, media, and pharmaceuticals, with a primary focus on financial services. The consultancy has achieved rapid organic growth, with revenue and EBITDA almost doubling between 2021 and 2024, driven by strong client relationships with global brands such as Phoenix Group, Legal & General and Bank of Ireland.

emagine, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a leading provider of high-end business and IT consultancy services in Europe, with record-breaking revenues of GBP 423 million in 2024. With the latest acquisitions, emagine now employs more than 1,100 full-time employees, engages over 6,000 consultants worldwide, and continues to grow its trusted community of experts across Europe and Asia.

Axcel is a leading Nordic private equity firm with a total committed capital of more than EUR 4.1 billion across seven funds.

Plesner's core M&A team on the transaction was Henrik Rossing Lønberg, Kristian Vinter Bisgaard, Isolde Hede Søe and Amalie Wedde.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.