Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act 2023: Statutory Books, Centralised Records And What Businesses Must Do Now

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) heralds the most significant overhaul of UK company administration in a generation.

This article focuses on the change to how companies are required to record information currently set out in their statutory books.

What are statutory books?

Statutory books are the registers a company is legally required to maintain. These include the register of members, directors, secretaries, persons with significant control (PSC), and charges. They evidence ownership, management and control and are crucial when considering dividends, company decision making, transactions and audits. Historically, these registers have been kept at the company's registered office or a single alternative inspection location, with certain particulars filed at Companies House.

What is changing under ECCTA?

The ECCTA introduces a shift towards a single, authoritative corporate record maintained at Companies House. The changes set out here go hand in hand with the introduction of enhanced identity verification and Companies House being given greater powers to challenge information provided.

From 18 November 2025, there will no longer be a requirement for companies to hold separate registers of:

directors;

directors' residential addresses;

secretaries; or

people with significant control (PSCs),

instead the information you file at Companies House will be considered the official record.

You will also no longer need to provide a business occupation for directors when filing their appointment at Companies House from this date.

It is essential to be aware that the requirement to keep a register of members will not change. The register of members remains the official record of legal title and must not be neglected. If you previously elected to hold you register of members on the central register at Companies House you will now need to maintain it separately.

Penalties for non-compliance

The ECCTA introduces new offences and strengthens existing ones. Potential consequences include:

criminal offences for companies and officers in default for failing to comply with filing requirements;

for companies and officers in default for failing to comply with filing requirements; civil penalties and administrative sanctions imposed by Companies House, including rejection of filings and annotation of the public record; and

and administrative sanctions imposed by Companies House, including rejection of filings and annotation of the public record; and heightened enforcement, information-sharing and potential disqualification proceedings for persistent or serious non-compliance.

What should you do now?

Make sure your records are fully up to date. Reconcile your internal registers (members, directors, PSCs) against the Companies House record and make any corrective filings as required now. Update your governance documents too to ensure your policies align with the changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.