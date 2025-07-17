Corporate Finance Soundbite: Mergerspresso - Episode 14: Even My Coffee Needs Coffee: Mergerspresso In New York (Video)

Hot takes on the global M&A landscape from Mergerspresso's recent caffeine-fuelled trip to New York? Listen in for all you need to know from the IBA's M&A conference in the time it takes to make your coffee.

Transcript

Want to take the temperature of the global M&A market? Mergerspresso has been on tour in New York to do just that - all you need to know in the time it takes to make your coffee. I'm Simon Wood.

The International Bar Association conference in the Plaza Hotel by Central Park had about 600 lawyers from 71 countries - I went there so you didn't have to.

An early show of hands established categorically that "so-so" was the current M&A climate. Real positivity coming only from the Middle East, Japan and Australia, but I'm discounting the last one, given the 5-0 Ashes predictions the Aussies hounded me with all week.

Even if you don't want to, you had to mention tariffs. They're a perennial purveyor of uncertainty - but when was M&A ever "certain"? The US runs the risk of becoming too self-absorbed - it needs to look overseas. And there are early signs of investment starting to move across the pond.

Also in the US we can anticipate the Trump administration continuing to take on "Big Tech". The week was punctuated by the Musk/Trump X/Truth Social twitter spat and this tech-contrary approach is engrained in the White House's adminstrative line up.

Distress and opportunism in M&A featured. On sectors - tariff resilience of course helps and defence, tech, FS and professional services all merited a mention. In an ever more regulated world, the UK's ongoing reforms of the listed markets were a notable bright spot - everyone loves to cut red tape.

But the UK could learn from the positivity on display - less navel gazing and more positivity please. The most affirming takeaway was that global companies are looking for humanity and the personal touch from their advisers - strategy and true counsel, not just a deal machine.

But enough from me – here's some thoughts from M&a practitioners around the globe:

And with that - and a Mergerspresso-approved but highly fatigued nod on the last morning to the ad that said "even my coffee needs coffee" - we'll see you next time.

