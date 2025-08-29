ARTICLE
29 August 2025

Charity Commission Has Published Its Report On Registration And Casework Figures For January To March 2025

The report gives an overview of the charity sector for the first quarter of 2025. Please see our report on the figures for 2024 here.
Regulatory action

Between January and March 2025, the Commission opened 1,262 regulatory cases and 1,048 cases were closed. 952 serious incident reports were received, and 911 reports were closed.

Statutory inquiries

A statutory inquiry is a legal power enabling the Commission to formally investigate matters of regulatory concern within a charity and to use protective powers for the benefit of the charity and its beneficiaries, assets or reputation. 62 statutory inquiries have been opened since the start of 2025.

'Revitalising Trusts' programme

This programme supports charities that have spent less than 30% of their income in the past 5 years. In particular, those who struggle to recruit new trustees, spend income, identify beneficiaries and find time to run the charity effectively. Since the start of the year, 66 charities have been supported to close down or change their purposes under the programme to continue working more effectively. £6.82 million in assets were transferred to other charities under this scheme.

