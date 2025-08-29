Demystifying The Training Contract Process For Trainee Solicitors

Embarking on a legal career is an exciting journey, but the path to qualification can feel overwhelming and complex—especially when it comes to securing a training contract.

Whether you're a law student, a graduate, a career changer, or someone navigating the SQE route, understanding the training contract process is key to planning your future. So let's break it down.

What is a Training Contract?

Think of atraining contractas the final stage of your journey to becoming a solicitor in. It is a structured period of legal work, lasting for two years, which offers practical experience working as a Trainee Solicitor.

During this time, you'll rotate through 4 x 6 month 'seats' in multiple practice areas to give you a taste of various legal areas so you can figure out where your strengths lie and the areas of law you enjoy the most.

At the end of the Training Contract, if all goes well, you willqualify as a Solicitor—and often, the firm will offer you a permanent role.

The Application Timeline

Law firms often recruit 1-3 years in advance, meaning you will be required to apply for a Training Contract in your third year of university. At Herrington Carmichael, we have two recruitment cycles each year with Training Contracts starting in March and September. Here is a timeline of how we do things:

September Intake

September-December: Apply for a Training Contract through our Website

January-February: An Initial Teams interview.

March-April: Attend our Assessment Centre

April-May: A Face-to-Face final Interview at our Farnborough office with two of the firm's Partners.

May: Receive a Training Contract offer.

September: Commence your Training Contract.

March Intake

March-July: Apply for a Training Contract through our Website

August-September: An Initial Teams interview

October- Attend our Assessment Centre

October-November: A Face-to-Face final Interview at our Farnborough office with two of the firm's Partners.

December: Receive a Training Contract offer.

March: Commence you Training Contract.

Tips for Success

Start early: Research firms and application deadlines well in advance.

Tailor your applications: Avoid generic answers—show you understand the firm's values and work.

Build experience: Internships, volunteering, and part-time legal roles are great opportunities to gain experience.

Practice for assessments: Many firms use psychometric tests and case studies to test your knowledge and skills.

Apply for a training contract

Ready to launch your legal career? Apply for a Herrington Carmichael training contract today and take the first step toward becoming a solicitor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.