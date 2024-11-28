Transactional Talk: W&I Insurance - Episode Three (Podcast)

Warranty and Indemnity (W&I) insurance is seen as a vital tool in an increasing number of M&A transactions, offering protection against breaches of warranties and indemnities in a purchase agreement.

After looking at due diligence in episode two, this next episode explores the benefits of W&I insurance, the intricacies of the process, and the latest changes in the market.

Our host Alex Farrow, Senior Associate (Corporate), is joined by Samantha Holland, Partner, Commercial Litigation UK Team Leader and UK Head of Insurance, Hannah Gough, Associate (Corporate), Hannah Gough and Partner at Lockton, Neo Combarro.

With their experience in M&A and W&I insurance, they provide valuable insight in deal-making.

