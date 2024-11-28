ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Transactional Talk: W&I Insurance - Episode Three (Podcast)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Warranty and Indemnity (W&I) insurance is seen as a vital tool in an increasing number of M&A transactions, offering protection against breaches of warranties and indemnities in a purchase agreement.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Alex Farrow
Photo of Samantha Holland
Photo of Hannah Gough
Authors

Warranty and Indemnity (W&I) insurance is seen as a vital tool in an increasing number of M&A transactions, offering protection against breaches of warranties and indemnities in a purchase agreement.

After looking at due diligence in episode two, this next episode explores the benefits of W&I insurance, the intricacies of the process, and the latest changes in the market.

Our host Alex Farrow, Senior Associate (Corporate), is joined by Samantha Holland, Partner, Commercial Litigation UK Team Leader and UK Head of Insurance, Hannah Gough, Associate (Corporate), Hannah Gough and Partner at Lockton, Neo Combarro.

With their experience in M&A and W&I insurance, they provide valuable insight in deal-making.

Listen to the episode

1551306a.jpg

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Business Law and Corporate Law
Authors
Photo of Alex Farrow
Alex Farrow
Photo of Samantha Holland
Samantha Holland
Photo of Hannah Gough
Hannah Gough
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More