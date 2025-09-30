ARTICLE
30 September 2025

Corporate Law Update: 13 - 26 September 2025

M
Macfarlanes LLP

Contributor

Macfarlanes LLP logo
We are a London-based law firm, built and shaped around the needs of our clients. Our blend of expertise, agility and culture means we have the flexibility to meet our clients’ most challenging demands and to champion innovation. We operate in three broad areas: assisting clients with their major transactions, from complex M&A and real estate transactions to the creation of sophisticated financial products; aiding our clients with their most consequential litigation and investigations; and advising on all aspects of our clients’ private capital needs, working with asset managers, family offices and individual entrepreneurs. The scope of our services is distinct, and we are a foremost firm in each of these areas.
Explore Firm Details
Regulations have been made to extend the new identity verification (IDV) regime under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 to limited liability partnerships (LLPs).
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Richard Burrows and Dominic Sedghi

This week:

  • Legislation is finalised to introduce ID verification requirements for LLPs
  • Other items this week

Legislation finalised to introduce ID verification requirements for LLPs

Regulations have been made to extend the new identity verification (IDV) regime under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 to limited liability partnerships (LLPs). The regulations follow a draft published earlier in the year and are substantially unchanged.

From 18 November 2025, new requirements come into effect under which individuals who are directors of UK (and certain non-UK) companies, members of UK LLPs and/or persons with significant control (PSCs) of UK companies or UK LLPs must verify their identity.

An individual who has not completed IDV will not be permitted to act as a member of an LLP. If they do so, both they and the LLP will commit a criminal offence, as will any other member of the LLP who is "in default".

Since April, individuals have been able to verify their identity on a voluntary basis, either directly with Companies House or indirectly through an authorised corporate service provider (ACSP), in preparation for the new requirements.

An existing LLP member who is an individual will need to verify their identity before the date of the LLP's first confirmation statement due after 18 November 2025 (mirroring the position for company directors).

The new IDV requirements apply only to LLP members who are individuals. However, the Government has previously signalled its intention to implement a prohibition on corporate LLP members, with exceptions. We await the detail of this and the extent to which it will intersect with IDV.

The Regulations beg the question what is meant by "acting as a member" of an LLP. We can assume this means that an individual cannot represent the LLP in discussions with third parties or bind it to legal commitments. What is less certain is whether they could participate in internal management decisions (akin to a director) or vote on fundamental matters or receive profits (akin to a shareholder).

An individual who becomes a PSC of an LLP after 18 November 2025 will need to complete IDV within 14 days of being required to do so by Companies House. Existing individual PSCs of an LLP will need to complete IDV by a specific date linked to their month of birth or the LLP of which they are a member. In each case, failure to do so will be a criminal offence. This mirrors the position for companies.

Access the Limited Liability Partnerships (Application of Companies Act 2006) Regulations 2025

Other items this week

  • The London Stock Exchange has published its dividend procedure timetable for 2026. The timetable sets out a series of ex-dividend dates with their corresponding record dates and the dates on which a listed company or AIM company is to announce the dividend. It also sets out certain content requirements for the company's dividend announcements. Companies that adhere to the timetable do not need to notify the Exchange of their programme in advance. However, dividends that fall outside the parameters set out in the timetable must be discussed and agreed in advance with the Exchange.

    Access the London Stock Exchange's Dividend Procedure Timetable for 2026 (PDF)
  • The High Court has held that, for the purpose of serving legal proceedings, the rights of a third party in a share sale and purchase agreement (SPA), which applied by virtue of the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 (the Act), were subject to the exclusive jurisdiction clause in the SPA.

    The judge noted that, normally, both the claimant and the defendant would be parties to a jurisdiction clause. However, the court found that there is no need for a claimant to be a party, provided its claim falls within the clause. Moreover, section 1(4) of the Act states that a third party has no right to enforce a contractual term other than "in accordance with any other relevant terms of the contract". In this case, the SPA contained an exclusive jurisdiction clause that applied to "any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with this deed (including any dispute relating to any non-contractual obligations)", which was wide enough to include the clause containing the third-party rights.

    Access the High Court's decision in Campeau v Gottex Real Asset Fund 1 (OE) Waste S.à r.l. [2025] EWHC 2322 (Comm) that a third party right in a contract was subject to the jurisdiction chosen by the contract parties
  • Companies House has published the Register of Overseas Entities Rules 2025, which set out how filings need to be made in relation to the UK's Register of Overseas Entities (ROE). Among other things, the Rules confirm that documents must be delivered in electronic form through Companies House Service (other than those containing protected information, which must be filed in paper form). The Rules also confirm that ROE verification statements must be delivered by email by an authorised agent.

    Access the Register of Overseas Entities Rules 2025 (PDF)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard Burrows
Richard Burrows
Photo of Dominic Sedghi
Dominic Sedghi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More