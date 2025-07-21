ARTICLE
21 July 2025

All Aboard The Good Faith Express, But Mind The Causation Gap

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
In Matière v ABM, the court found that there was an express obligation of good faith in a number of contracts concerning a joint venture for a subcontracting role in the construction of the HS2 railway.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
A&O Shearman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In Matière v ABM, the court found that there was an express obligation of good faith in a number of contracts concerning a joint venture for a subcontracting role in the construction of the HS2 railway. However, it concluded that although Matière had breached this obligation, ABM had failed to establish that the breach caused the loss it claimed.

Background

The claim arose out of a failed joint venture between Matière and ABM, who had agreed to work together to provide subcontracting services to the main contractor, a second joint venture, EKJV, as part of the HS2 railway project. Matière initially brought a claim against ABM for sums due under a consortium agreement. In response, ABM brought a counterclaim primarily for the loss of the chance of winning the bid on the basis of breach of express good faith obligations by Matière under the consortium agreement, as well as other agreements entered into between the parties.

Good faith obligation

Since the consortium agreement was "not well drafted", the court had to lean heavily on the surrounding factual matrix when interpreting it. The agreement said, expressly, that ABM and Matière would "act in good faith toward the other and use reasonable endeavours to forward the interests of the co-operative enterprise". This, the court said, required each of ABM and Matière to "act honestly" and to "not conduct themselves in a manner which would be regarded as commercially unacceptable to reasonable and honest people".

This was a wide-ranging obligation, which Matière had breached by undermining ABM's plans, liaising covertly with competitors and, eventually, contracting alone with EKJV.

Lack of causation

Despite Matière's breaches, ABM ultimately lost its counterclaim. The court found that, although ABM had had a real and substantial chance of winning the bid, the breaches by Matière did not play a material part in the reduction of ABM's prospects of being appointed. Its grounds were that:

  1. Whenever Matière undermined ABM's plans, it did so in response to, or at the behest of, EKJV;
  2. Other factors had played a role in diminishing ABM's prospects of winning the bid until they were effectively non-existent; and
  3. ABM was never in a financial position to carry out its promises under the bid, despite implying to EKJV that it was.

Judgment: Matière v ABM Precast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More