What Hiring Managers Look For In Your Solicitor Training Contract Application

Getting started with your cover letter and CV can feel like the hardest part of applying for a training contract. While academic achievement is important, we are looking for well-rounded candidates who demonstrate authenticity, commitment and a clear understanding of the legal profession. So here are a few insights that could help your application stand out for all the right reasons!

1. Demonstrate Your Connection to the Local Area

A common oversight in applications is a lack of awareness about where the organisation is actually based. We value candidates who are genuinely connected to the local area. If you're planning to relocate, share your reasoning on what appeals to you about the area and how do you see yourself establishing roots here? Connections to the local community are important. Whether you grew up locally, studied nearby or have long-term plans to settle in the area helps us understand your commitment not just to the firm, but to the clients and communities we serve.

2. Be Authentic and Be You

Your law degree is a massive achievement, but we want to know you. We want to understand your motivations, interests and values. Share experiences that have shaped your journey whether through volunteering, extracurricular activities or personal challenges. Allow your personality to shine through and let us see the person behind the CV.

3. Highlight Transferable Skills from Non-Legal Experience

Non-legal work experience is highly valued – this gives you real-world skills. Roles in retail, hospitality, customer service or administration teach resilience, communication, time management and teamwork, all skills that are essential in law. Demonstrating how these experiences have prepared you for a career in law shows adaptability and a strong work ethic.

4. Show Genuine Interest in the Firm

Avoid generic statements or simply listing firm awards – we already know them! Instead, reference something specific that resonated with you. For example, an article written by one of our fee earners that sparked your interest or perhaps you attended a firm event or spoke to someone who inspired you. This shows that you've taken the time to understand the culture and are genuinely interested in contributing to our work.

5. Be Clear About Your Current Level of Study

It's essential to clearly state your academic status. Are you an undergraduate, an LPC or SQE student or currently completing your LLM? This helps us assess your readiness and ensures we can support you appropriately throughout the recruitment process.

6. Additional Tips from a Recruiter's Perspective

Tailor your application: generic cover letters are easy to spot.

generic cover letters are easy to spot. Proofread carefully : attention to detail is a core legal skill.

: attention to detail is a core legal skill. Follow instructions : when asked for a cover letter, remember to include it.

: when asked for a cover letter, remember to include it. Keep it concise and focused: clarity and structure make your application easier to review.

Final Thoughts

Your training contract application is your chance to tell us who you are and why you're excited about a career in law. Be clear, be thoughtful and most importantly, be yourself. We're not just looking for future solicitors; we're looking for future teammates who'll bring energy, curiosity and commitment to the work we do.

And if you're ever unsure about what to include or how to approach your application, don't be afraid to reach out to one of our trainees! They've been in your shoes and are often more than happy to share advice and insights that can help you feel more confident in your application.

