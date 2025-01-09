ARTICLE
9 January 2025

UK Government Launches Fair Payment Code

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
The UK government's new Fair Payment Code replaces the Prompt Payment Code, targeting late payment issues to save small businesses £22,000 annually. Key elements include mandatory payment terms, transparency, and support, with awards based on compliance levels.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Helen Hart
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In case you missed it, last month, the UK government has launched a new Fair Payment Code to replace the Prompt Payment Code. This aims to save small firms an estimated £22,000 per year. The Code is part of a broader strategy to improve access to cash and ensure timely payments, which the government says are critical for the sustainability and growth of small enterprises.

The Fair Payment Code is designed to address the longstanding issue of late payments, which has been a major challenge for small businesses. By enforcing stricter payment terms and promoting a culture of prompt payments, the Code aims to alleviate cash flow problems that often hinder small firms' operations and growth prospects. Its key elements include:

  • Mandatory payment terms: Large companies will be required to adhere to specific payment terms when dealing with small businesses, ensuring that invoices are settled within a reasonable timeframe.
  • Transparency and accountability: Businesses will need to publicly report their payment practices, fostering greater transparency and accountability.
  • Support for small firms: The code will provide small businesses with resources and support to manage their cash flow more effectively and navigate financial challenges.

Businesses of any size can join the Fair Prompt Code by applying for a Gold, Silver or Bronze Award. The award depends on their payment practices (for example, a Gold Award is for firms paying at least 95% of all invoices in 30 days).

It remains to be seen how much of an effect this will have. A supplier has limited redress under the Code if a signatory breaches it - they can complain to the Small Business Commissioner about the status of a particular signatory.

If you require your suppliers to be a signatory to the Prompt Payment Code, we advise that you update your contracts to refer to the Fair Payment Code, and specify an award level if required.

" We want suppliers paid within 30 days with payment beyond the due date a rare event. We want longer contractual payment term to be recognised as potentially detrimental to vital supply chain "

View Source

1565846a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Helen Hart
Helen Hart
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More