Corporate Law Update: 26 July - 1 August 2025

- The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published Primary
Market Bulletin 57. The Bulletin announces final updated technical
notes following recent consultations, including in relation to
periodic financial information and inside information, and
structured digital reporting. The FCA is also consulting on further
changes to its existing technical note on principles for
sponsors.
- Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has launched its
global benchmark policy survey for 2025. Topics of focus for this
year's survey include dual-class share structures,
non-executive director overboarding, time-based executive incentive
awards, and AI risks and governance. The survey closes on 22 August
2025.
