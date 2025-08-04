Guide To Confirmation Statements: What They Are, How To File Them, And Common Pitfalls

If you're a company director or secretary, you've probably heard of the confirmation statement. But do you know what it actually confirms, when it's due, or what happens if you miss it? Let's break it down in plain English.

What is a Confirmation Statement, who needs to file it?

A confirmation statement (Form CS01) is a legal requirement for all UK companies. Formerly referred to as an "annual return", it is how you confirm that the information Companies House holds about your business is accurate.

Think of it as your company's annual check-in with the government. You'll need to confirm details like:

Officers of the Company

Registered Office Address and SAIL address

Shareholder details

People with significant control (PSCs)

Even if nothing has changed, you still need to file it.

How much does it cost?

Simply, £34 if filed online. £62 if filed by paper.

When do you need to file it?

Every 12 months from your company's incorporation or last confirmation statement. You have 14 days from the "confirmation date" to submit it

What happens if you don't file or file it late?

This isn't just a box-ticking exercise. With the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, Companies House now has stronger powers to enforce compliance. Missing your confirmation statement can lead to:

Fines or prosecution under the Companies Act 2006

Strike-off from the Companies House register

Reputational damage, especially if you're applying for funding or contracts

In short, maintaining timely and accurate filings is no longer just good practice — it's essential for staying compliant and avoiding legal and financial consequences.

How to file a confirmation statement

You can file your confirmation statement online via the Companies House Web-filing system, using your company's authentication code. If you've lost this, you can request a new one – filing without it is not possible.

Common mistakes to avoid

Incorrect or outdated information: many assume filing is automatic—it's not. If you've changed directors, shareholders, or your company address, these must be updated before filing.

No authentication code: you can't file without it. Losing it delays your filing and increases risk.

When to Get Help

If you manage multiple companies, have complex ownership structures, or simply want peace of mind, using a professional can save time and prevent errors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.